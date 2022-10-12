8 elementary students injured after school bus crashes into minivan, KY officials say

A school bus carrying elementary school students crashed in Kentucky, leaving several children injured, according to officials.

There were 17 students on board the Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and eight were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital, spokesperson Carolyn Callahan told McClatchy News in an email.

The school bus crashed into a minivan around 4 p.m., near Rangeland Elementary School in Louisville, WDRB reported. Three people inside the minivan were hurt and also hospitalized.

The bus was taking students home from another school in the district, Indian Trail Elementary, officials told WAVE.

The eight children received minor injuries, Callahan said. As of Wednesday morning, all had been released from the hospital.

Three elementary school girls die when van is struck by semi in Kansas, officials say

Trailer detaches from semi, causing crash that killed mom and teen son, Indiana cops say

Three killed when SUV hits deer and crashes into pickup truck, Indiana cops say

Garbage truck smashes through side of home while three people are inside, Utah cops say