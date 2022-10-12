Read full article on original website
CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?
Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
MoneyWatch: U.S. mortgage rates reach 20-year high
U.S. mortgage rates reached a 20-year high as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano are joined by Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy to discuss the impact.
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Investors should expect a 5% sell-off in the stock market on Thursday if CPI comes in above 8.3%, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI reading could spark a 5% sell-off in the stock market, according to JPMorgan. That's if the inflation measurement comes in above 8.3%, which would be ahead of consensus estimates for an 8.1% reading. Alternatively, a CPI print below 7.9% could spark a 3% rally and bolster calls for...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022
I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
U.S. Home Buyers Have More Time and Options This Fall, Typically the ‘Best Time’ to Purchase a Property
As seasonality returns to the U.S. real estate market, early fall has once again been deemed the prime time to buy a property. Inventory levels were up 31% in the week ending Saturday compared to the same time a year ago, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “While the...
"Alarming" rent hikes across the U.S. may be starting to ease
America's renters have been particularly battered by inflation, with one economist describing September's jump in rent costs as "alarming." But some good news may be on the horizon, with Realtor.com finding that rents in some large cities are starting to ease. Inflation has remained stubbornly high this year, with government...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
Ray Dalio claims that the United States is heading for a 'perfect storm' of economic pain
According to billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the U.S. economy's paradigm shift away from the era of low-interest rates and "free money" will be painful.
‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
"60/40" portfolios are facing worst returns in 100 years: BofA
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows.
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Americans Are Cutting Back on Groceries More Than Streaming Services to Save Money
Talk about an interesting set of priorities.
Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse
The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to prepare for tougher times now. While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, warned on Tuesday...
Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the producer price index rose 8.5%, compared to 8.7%...
