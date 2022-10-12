ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

CD vs. Savings Account: Which Should You Choose?

Sometimes the hardest part of saving money is deciding where to park it. Two good options — both of which are low-maintenance and low-risk — are certificates of deposit, or CDs, and savings accounts. Though they're both easy and inexpensive to open, there's a tradeoff between access and flexibility and interest rates. Here's how to choose between a CD and a savings account.
BUSINESS
CBS News

MoneyWatch: U.S. mortgage rates reach 20-year high

U.S. mortgage rates reached a 20-year high as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to try to tame inflation. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano are joined by Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy to discuss the impact.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Mortgage#Credit Reports#Credit Score#Consumer Credit#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GO in the Know: Disaster SNAP Approved, Recession Warning & Top Financial News for Oct. 11, 2022

I hope you are all having a decent Tuesday. Here are the top financial stories of the day. The Big Lead: Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims. Florida’s Department of Children and Families announced the state’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian. Read the full story here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
FTC
CBS News

"Alarming" rent hikes across the U.S. may be starting to ease

America's renters have been particularly battered by inflation, with one economist describing September's jump in rent costs as "alarming." But some good news may be on the horizon, with Realtor.com finding that rents in some large cities are starting to ease. Inflation has remained stubbornly high this year, with government...
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

‘This debate to some extent is over.’ Major economies are already in a global recession, Morgan Stanley strategist says

The world’s largest economies are either in a recession, or they seem to be getting awfully close to one. For weeks, the World Trade Organization and the World Bank have warned that a global recession is now likelier than ever. Economic growth forecasts have soured, and rising inflation is forcing central banks worldwide to tighten financial conditions and slow down their economies, threatening to tip many countries into a recession.
BUSINESS
WWD

Economic Outlook Goes From Bad to Worse

The economic rhetoric is getting worse — and clearer — lending an urgency to calls that the world needs to  prepare for tougher times now.  While the language of economics is so often inscrutable — aimed at people who spend their days poring over trade balances — increasingly blunt pronouncements from the top of the financial world are underscoring just how much risk lies in the year ahead. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, warned on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Medicare Costs to Go Down in 2023

Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

562K+
Followers
69K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy