Sacramento, CA

Man killed in North Highlands shooting on Madison Avenue, Sacramento deputies say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 3800 block of Madison Avenue, just east of Roseville Road, around 9:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There, they located an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his torso on the eastbound side of the roadway.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene a short time later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the scene before deputies’ arrival. Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspect information is available, according to the news release.

The ShotSpotter activation detected three shots being fired, authorities said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region's leading media company, The Sacramento Bee's print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

