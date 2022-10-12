Man killed in North Highlands shooting on Madison Avenue, Sacramento deputies say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 3800 block of Madison Avenue, just east of Roseville Road, around 9:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There, they located an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his torso on the eastbound side of the roadway.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene a short time later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman fled the scene before deputies’ arrival. Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspect information is available, according to the news release.

The ShotSpotter activation detected three shots being fired, authorities said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.