Manatee County, FL

Who was the top football player in Bradenton and Manatee County in Week 7? Vote now.

By Jason Dill
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

The high school football season is underway in Bradenton, and there were several standout players on teams across Manatee County in Week 7 that included a postponed game due to Hurricane Ian.

Now you can you decide which one should be the Bradenton Herald’s Player of the Week.

Fans can vote until the poll closes at noon Friday.

Here are the nominees:

  • Cory Sanders, Manatee junior: 19 carries, 184 rushing yards, 1 TD

  • Bonshavior Bean, Manatee junior: 5 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD

  • Ean Johnson-Kelley, Manatee sophomore: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 5 hurries

  • Kyrie Marshall, Palmetto senior: 11 carries, 101 rushing yards, 2 TDs

  • James Keen, Parrish Community senior: 16 tackles, 2 TFL

  • Ashton Springfield, Parrish Community sophomore: 10 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack

  • Evan Brown, Saint Stephen’s junior: 31 carries, 115 rushing yards

If you have a candidate you wish to nominate, submit them by noon Monday each week during the season via email at sports@bradenton.com.

Vote below:

Manatee High football players take a water break during practice at on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

