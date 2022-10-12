ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

The Curtiss Mansion

The Pueblo Revival style mansion was constructed in 1925 by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, developer of Miami Springs, Hialeah and Opa-locka. Curtiss lived at the large, two-story residence with his wife, Lena Curtiss, until his death in 1930. Mrs. Curtiss referred to the mansion as “Dar-Err-Aha,” which means “House of Happiness.”
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Scorebook Live

Exclusive interview: Rueben 'Hurricane' Bain

MIAMI, FLORIDA – The Miami Central football team was back at practice Monday evening after a convincing 42-7 win over rival Miami Northwestern. The Rockets are a perfect 6-0 and ranked 3rd in the nation in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25 poll. The Rockets dominating start to the 2022 ...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
miamisprings.com

Honoring a Brave Boy: Jake Casiano

The 400 block of Swan Avenue has a new name: Jake Casiano Drive. The street was renamed to honor young Jake Casiano. Jake Casiano was just an 8 year old boy when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He fought valiantly, but sadly Jake did not survive the disease. Jake was...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
MIAMI, FL
miamisprings.com

SOLD: Runway Inn Sells for $7.75 Million

We had reported back in February that the Runway Inn was heading to auction. Well, we just learned that the property was sold for $7.75 Million. That was significantly higher than the starting bid of $2.1 Million. You may remember that the Runway Inn was shut down in September of...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience

Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies

KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

