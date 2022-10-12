Read full article on original website
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
Miami New Times
Flanigan's and Literally Miami Make Florida Meme History With Limited Time Collaboration
A local Miami social media meme brand has teamed up with Florida-based Flanigan's to show the Magic City what being Miami proud is all about. Literally Miami is the social media meme-maker behind the Florida-only mashup that serves to celebrate Flanigan's, a Florida-based restaurant group. Launched in 2017 as a...
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
miamisprings.com
The Curtiss Mansion
The Pueblo Revival style mansion was constructed in 1925 by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, developer of Miami Springs, Hialeah and Opa-locka. Curtiss lived at the large, two-story residence with his wife, Lena Curtiss, until his death in 1930. Mrs. Curtiss referred to the mansion as “Dar-Err-Aha,” which means “House of Happiness.”
Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin
Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger's carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Exclusive interview: Rueben 'Hurricane' Bain
MIAMI, FLORIDA – The Miami Central football team was back at practice Monday evening after a convincing 42-7 win over rival Miami Northwestern. The Rockets are a perfect 6-0 and ranked 3rd in the nation in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25 poll. The Rockets dominating start to the 2022 ...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
miamisprings.com
Honoring a Brave Boy: Jake Casiano
The 400 block of Swan Avenue has a new name: Jake Casiano Drive. The street was renamed to honor young Jake Casiano. Jake Casiano was just an 8 year old boy when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He fought valiantly, but sadly Jake did not survive the disease. Jake was...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
miamisprings.com
SOLD: Runway Inn Sells for $7.75 Million
We had reported back in February that the Runway Inn was heading to auction. Well, we just learned that the property was sold for $7.75 Million. That was significantly higher than the starting bid of $2.1 Million. You may remember that the Runway Inn was shut down in September of...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
miamionthecheap.com
Discount advance tickets: Magic of Lights Homestead drive-thru experience
Magic of Lights Homestead is a magical holiday drive-thru experience coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting November 18, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Magic of Lights is a dazzling experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the...
WSVN-TV
Stolen car pursuit stops in Miami Gardens; 1 man in custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens after a man stole a car out of Broward County. Just after 6 a.m., there was a felony police stop at the intersection of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue, Friday morning. A...
10NEWS
Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces
MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video showed members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources. The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that...
Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.
The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Drunken Fort Lauderdale man goes 45 mph over the limit in stolen Jeep, flees deputies
KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man was behind bars in the Florida Keys Friday after Monroe County deputies said he sped off in a stolen Jeep while intoxicated. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies spotted the Jeep, driven by Elvis James Nader, 25, speeding down the Sadowski Causeway in Key Colony Beach at around 11 p.m. Thursday.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
