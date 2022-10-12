ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Printemps Opens Podcast Studio in Paris Flagship

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205H87_0iVuYUrw00

STUDIO SPACE: French department store Printemps is launching “Le Studio,” an in-house content creation space, positioning itself as the first store to offer a dedicated home for recording podcasts and other media broadcasts.

Printemps , which has recently undergone a rebranding and will soon be branching out globally with stores in the Doha, Qatar, and New York City , aims to up the production of content to support its omnichannel retail strategy.

More from WWD

“Printemps asserts its new role as a media with its customers and its entire ecosystem,” the company said in a statement. “If Printemps thus intends to continue to adapt to new distance consumption models and strengthen the commitment of its international clientele, this hybrid space will also be an entertainment space because it will enable [clients] to attend certain performances directly.”

“Le Studio” will be housed in the heart of its Paris Boulevard Haussmann flagship.

The studio will support its podcast program, launched in November 2021, which hosted a short series of environmentally focused topics including pastry chef Nina Metayer, “Earth From Above” director Yann-Arthus Bertrand, Plastic Odyssey’s Simon Bernard, Beauty Disrupted’s Alban Mayne and shows on secondhand shopping and retail .

The space will also be home to its bimonthly live shopping events featuring influencers and stylists, which teach tips and tricks while promoting the latest trends. That endeavor launched in June 2021.

Under the direction of Printemps Group chief executive officer Jean-Marc Bellaiche, who joined in October 2020, the legacy department store has refocused efforts on expanding its omnichannel and digital presence, including e-commerce from its website and through third-party apps such as WhatsApp. Those sales have doubled in the last three years for the group, Bellaiche has said.

Creating its own content is part of the larger trend of stores adding immersive experiences as retailers fight for space in the attention economy. With the shift to online shopping, retailers are betting on entertainment as part of their offerings and see themselves increasingly in competition with gaming and social media, such as TikTok.

Part of Bellaiche’s strategy is to offer unique experiences. Printemps said its in-house facility will not only speed up content production and the availability of its programs, but the studio will also host shoots for brand partners as well as meet-ups and events.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS
WWD

KraveBeauty Launches ‘Waste Me Not’ Campaign

KraveBeauty is turning a recent production blunder into a happy accident.  After production on a reformulated version of the brand’s Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser resulted in a 1,200 gallon — or $1.5 million — botched batch, the brand decided to tweak the batch to create a limited-edition body wash, rather than discard the product. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The impetus for the brand’s newly launched “Waste Me Not” campaign, the Matcha Hemp Body Wash sells for $8, which is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
WWD

Staud Opens First New York City Flagship

On Friday, Los Angeles, California, contemporary label Staud is opening the doors to its first New York City flagship at 45 Greene Street in SoHo. “It was always the vision for the brand to touch the customer at all points: between our site, our wholesale and retail partners, and now our own physical space. It’s super exciting to be at that place in the company and create the full lifestyle experience for the customer,” Sarah Staudinger told WWD, adding the 2,100-square-foot Greene Street location is serendipitous for the brand, as the former New York Staud showroom was located a block north...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDArrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Le Studio#Fashion Week#Business Industry#Linus Business#French#Wwd Spring
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WWD

Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career

Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry.  After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's BrunchThe Top Trending 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Playboy Opens Its First Owned Retail Space With More to Follow

Get used to seeing those rabbit ears at stores across the country. Playboy is opening its first U.S. retail outpost on Friday at the tony Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, where one of the main products on sale will be a Playboy Bunny outfit in various colors, just in time for Halloween, along with other apparel and lifestyle products.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The 2,300-square-foot pop-up space will remain open until probably Valentine’s Day, which will take advantage of the company’s release in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Qatar
WWD

Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming

Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Spring 2023 Trend: Sheer Fashion

In a season full of stand-out shows, frantic news cycles, star-studded front rows and an array of directional messages, sheer fashion dominated the trend conversation. “We love the idea of ‘deconstructed grandeur,’ where sheer layers (ubiquitous across the collections) reveal corsetry and bustier construction in ways that feel distinctly modern,” said Moda Operandi’s April Hennig on the trends of the season. Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo called it “body-pride inspired dressing,” referring to the transparent layers and outward undergarments.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trend: SheerDeveaux RTW Spring 2023Batsheva RTW Spring 2023 The Rick Owens show, a fashion-industry favorite, delivered some of the best sheer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Channels the Butterfly Effect for Swiss Watch Brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso Collection Campaign Film

Anya Taylor-Joy is continuing her role as Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre’s newest brand ambassador in a campaign for the Reverso collection. The actress joins actor Nicholas Hoult in a video released today that’s inspired by the butterfly effect, called “A New Turn.”More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body Campaign The campaign film features artistic elements themed around nature, including waterfalls, canyons and birds traveling. Taylor-Joy is seen wearing a pink gold Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Duetto watch as she poses against the background of a forest...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dôen Sets New York Store Opening

Dôen is putting down East Coast roots. The Los Angeles brand is opening a store at 384 Bleecker Street in New York’s West Village.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Spring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkFashion Ave 50th Anniversary The 1,000-square foot boutique is under construction and will open this winter. “We know we’re so much more than a California brand. And we know from our customer demographics that we actually have more traffic to our sites from New York than we do from Los Angeles, which I think is really interesting. We’re really excited to be part of the revival...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Naomi Watts Shines With Art Deco-inspired Glamour in Reflective Lanvin Dress at ‘The Watcher’ Premiere

Naomi Watts made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of her Netflix series “The Watcher” on Wednesday in New York. The actress selected a two-tone green striped shimmering dress with pyramid-like textural details from Lanvin’s fall 2022 collection. Creative director Bruno Sialelli took inspiration from founder Jeanne Lanvin’s Art Deco aesthetic and interpreted it with ancient Egyptian references.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2023Lanvin Resort 2023Lanvin RTW Spring 2022 Watts coordinated the look with a pair of metallic green pumps from Gianvito Rossi and accessorized with several rings and green stone earrings. Watts worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Vuori Opens East Coast Flagship in SoHo

NEW YORK — Joe Kudla has wanted to open a store in New York City for years — and that dream has finally become a reality. The founder and chief executive officer of Vuori, a Southern California-based active and lifestyle brand, has opened its largest retail store at 106 Spring Street — a 5,000-square-foot East Coast flagship on the corner of Mercer Street.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Spring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkFashion Ave 50th Anniversary This is the brand’s 25th store and one of several it will open before the end of the year. A unit on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand Taps Shedeur Sanders as Ambassador

Tom Brady’s men’s apparel brand is expanding its presence in the college athletics space by naming its first long-term brand ambassador. Brady on Thursday said it is tapping Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders to serve in that role. Sanders was part of a large group of college athletes who were selected to model the Brady line when the quarterback launched his collection in January. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Sanders, the son of legendary football player Deion Sanders, explained he wanted...
JACKSON, MS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy