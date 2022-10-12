Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
High School Students Invited To ‘Bay Is The Way Day’ Oct. 28
Bay College and the Delta County College Access Network are collaborating to offer high school seniors the opportunity to visit the Bay College campuses on October 28, 2022. Students beginning their day in Escanaba will be on campus from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST. Students beginning their day...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Delta County Chamber Dinner Produces Award Winners
The Delta County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the milestones, successes, and generosity of Delta County businesses and individuals at the Oktoberfest-themed Annual Dinner on Thursday night, Oct. 13. Members of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Island Resort & Casino and Convention Center in Harris with dinner,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
MSU Extension Offering Food Safety Program At Escanaba Library
Michigan State University Extension’s Food Safety Educator, Stephanie Ostrenga Sprague, will present current recommendations for safe food preservation techniques at the Escanaba Public Library. This four-part series will begin on Thursday, October 13 with Basic Food Preservation: Learn the basics of food preservation with a focus on the blanching...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Road Work To Begin Monday On Escanaba’s North 30th Street
Beginning Monday October 17th at 8:00am: Road work will begin on North 30th Street at 6th Avenue North in Escanaba. The speed limit will be reduced with intermittent traffic delays and traffic backups during construction. The majority of construction is expected to be completed by Friday October 21st, weather permitting....
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
