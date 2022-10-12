ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming

CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games

The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
NFL
Cleveland.com

Guardians shift pressure to Yankees by earning split of first two ALDS games: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — By winning Game 2 of the American League Division Series in New York, the Guardians have turned their best-of-five matchup against the Yankees into a best-of-three, with the next two games in Cleveland. The stunning reversal puts pressure on the 99-win Yankees to come through on the road, while the Guardians have young ace Triston McKenzie waiting on the mound at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)

It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s no shortage of weekly reunions in the NFL. Bengals vs. Saints has some intriguing ones on both sides of the ball this weekend in New Orleans. Will Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple all show their former team what they lost out on when they later joined Cincinnati through free agency? Just how bittersweet will the reunion be in the Bayou?
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bet on more of the same from the Saints’ defense: Andrew Gillis

CINCINNATI, Ohio — For weeks, the Bengals have faced defenses intent on playing them conservatively. Don’t expect that to change. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense has had to try and find work-arounds for two-high looks, which has stalled their explosive plays thus far. For that reason, I think it makes sense to bet the under on Burrow’s longest completion of the afternoon. The line is currently set for 37.5 yards on DraftKings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

