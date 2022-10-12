Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming
CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 9, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 9. Archbishop Hoban (9-0) remained undefeated for next week’s clash with No. 2 St. Edward. Lamar Sperling rushed for three touchdowns and Peyton Cook caught two touchdown passes. The Knights...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 9 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With just two regular-season games left in Ohio’s high school football season, teams have begun clinching playoff berths and conference titles. This year’s Mr. Football candidates have brought their best since training camps over the summer, and will use the next two games to tune up for deep runs into the post season.
Deshaun Watson providing valuable input in the QB room; Cade York will be ‘just fine’: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson, who returned to the Browns facility on Monday on a limited basis, is a welcome presence in the quarterback room, where he can help out with game planning and share his input. “Our quarterback room is awesome,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Why Jose Ramirez wears a chain with a photo of himself during Guardians games
The legend of Jose Ramirez's jewelry is a robust one. The Guardians superstar third baseman is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, having signed a seven-year, $141 million contract to remain in Ohio, well under market for a player with his stats at his age. But beyond his undeniable talent, Ramirez is just known to be ridiculously cool.
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
NFL Week 6 ATS: 3 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL has entered its sixth week of the regular season, the first with teams on a bye. Four such teams will enjoy...
NFL・
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guardians shift pressure to Yankees by earning split of first two ALDS games: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By winning Game 2 of the American League Division Series in New York, the Guardians have turned their best-of-five matchup against the Yankees into a best-of-three, with the next two games in Cleveland. The stunning reversal puts pressure on the 99-win Yankees to come through on the road, while the Guardians have young ace Triston McKenzie waiting on the mound at Progressive Field.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
Browns new LB Deion Jones won’t be activated for Patriots game, but CB Greedy Williams has been
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns new linebacker Deion Jones won’t be activated for the Patriots game to help slow running back Rhamondre Stevenson, but cornerback Greedy Williams has been activated off injured reserve and will help ease the absence of Denzel Ward (concussion). Jones, acquired in a trade with the...
Browns vs. Patriots: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England (2-3) and Cleveland (2-3) will each have a chance to get to .500 with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday....
Will Bengals vs. Saints feature a familiar foe under center? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - There’s no shortage of weekly reunions in the NFL. Bengals vs. Saints has some intriguing ones on both sides of the ball this weekend in New Orleans. Will Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple all show their former team what they lost out on when they later joined Cincinnati through free agency? Just how bittersweet will the reunion be in the Bayou?
Bet on more of the same from the Saints’ defense: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For weeks, the Bengals have faced defenses intent on playing them conservatively. Don’t expect that to change. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense has had to try and find work-arounds for two-high looks, which has stalled their explosive plays thus far. For that reason, I think it makes sense to bet the under on Burrow’s longest completion of the afternoon. The line is currently set for 37.5 yards on DraftKings.
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 9 scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 9 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20. Senate Athletic League. JFK 37, East Tech 0. John Marshall 34, Collinwood 0. Rhodes 48, Lincoln-West 0. Glenville vs. John Adams, cancelled.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2