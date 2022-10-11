Read full article on original website
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounde…
Tanger Outlets Tilton names the 2022 TangerKids Grants winners
TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kathy Cass of Laconia
Editor’s note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
Cynthia Kroon welcomes trick-or-treaters to her Halloween hideaway
Cynthia Kroon is in her second year of creating an elaborate display for Halloween, her favorite holiday, around her West Alton home. Video by Jon Decker, The Laconia Daily Sun.
Diners belly up to LRCC's Community Table lunches
LACONIA — Linda French had the best french onion soup she’s ever had at Lakes Region Community College’s Community Table lunch on Thursday. “And I’m not young, so I know,” she said.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Karyn Gattermann: Electric vehicles are not the environmental boon they're advertised as
Fast facts: The average distance on a charge for electric vehicle is 250 miles (about 3.75 hours at 70 miles per hour). Average time to recharge the battery is 8 to 10 hours. Distance from Laconia to Orlando, Florida, is approximately 1,365 miles. It would take almost 6 charges to reach Orlando (Disney World) from Laconia. Today, Google Maps estimates this trip in a gas-powered vehicle can be done in 22 hours (driving straight through).
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin)
‘Person of interest’ in the unsolved double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid taken into custody
A 26-year-old homeless man considered a person of interest in the unsolved Concord double homicide of Steve and Wendy Reid was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday on an unrelated warrant out of Utah, authorities announced Thursday. The Reids had gone for a walk from their nearby apartment in...
‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
Local grange named to National Register of Historic Places
PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Lower Intervale Grange #321 in Plymouth has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural integrity as well as for its association with the national Grange movement.
Where they're going, they don't need roads
The North East Region DeLoreans, or N.E.R.D.s, went on a cruise last Saturday that took them through the Lakes Region and White Mountains, led by Adam Harriott. Readers may remember the cars from the "Back to the Future" movie franchise. Eight cars' worth of the club's 26 members, driving DeLorean cars, made a stop at the Yankee Smokehouse restaurant in West Ossipee.
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
