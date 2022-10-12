Read full article on original website
Jonathan Drouin Potentially On the Outs in Montreal, Trade Likely
Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette writes that Jonathan Drouin being a healthy scratch in the opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is another sign in a potentially long list of signs that Drouin’s run with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to a close. Cowan believes Drouin has next-to-no future with the team and that the 27-year-old forward is likely to be traded at some point this season.
NHL・
Josh Allen and Alex Tuch seem to have a jersey exchange going on.
Don Granato was busy coaching a game, but he found out after the game that Allen was there. He said, ”I love that. I think our guys feed off of that.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Sean McDermott at ease with ’13 seconds’ as Bills prep for Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For an outcome which ranks among the most frustrating in his 24 NFL seasons, Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease on Wednesday when asked to relive the nightmare of Buffalo’s most recent trip to Kansas City. McDermott managed to even crack a few smiles as if to welcome questions […]
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA・
The New York Jets have a special young cornerback trio brewing
The New York Jets have three young cornerbacks, all playing well for this defense. Cornerback is one of the most important positions in football and the Jets did a great job treating it as such. Joining second-year slot cornerback Michael Carter II this offseason were rookie fourth-overall selection Sauce Gardner...
NFL・
