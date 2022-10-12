ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Jonathan Drouin Potentially On the Outs in Montreal, Trade Likely

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette writes that Jonathan Drouin being a healthy scratch in the opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is another sign in a potentially long list of signs that Drouin’s run with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to a close. Cowan believes Drouin has next-to-no future with the team and that the 27-year-old forward is likely to be traded at some point this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
BUFFALO, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

The New York Jets have a special young cornerback trio brewing

The New York Jets have three young cornerbacks, all playing well for this defense. Cornerback is one of the most important positions in football and the Jets did a great job treating it as such. Joining second-year slot cornerback Michael Carter II this offseason were rookie fourth-overall selection Sauce Gardner...
NFL

