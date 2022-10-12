Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Johnny Mac, Burgers On The Grill At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Chris Hollingsworth, Josh Wooten and Monte Starks were busy at the grill for Friday’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris. A large crowd was on hand to hear the popular Johnny Mac. Sack lunches of grilled burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s, chips, dessert and soda were provided by the Paris Quota Club. Performing next Friday will be the Ray Lewis Band with Perry’s BBQ providing the lunch. Noon On The Square is sponsored each year by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Larry T. Raines
Larry T. Raines, 73, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Puryear, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Raines was born Sunday, June 19, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Raines was a longtime member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during...
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
radionwtn.com
Michelle Johnson
Michelle Johnson, 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Michelle was born Friday, February 18, 1955, in Kennett, Missouri, to the late Milford B. “M.B.” Johnson and the late Anna Mae Childress Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ron Johnson, Rickie Johnson, and Rudy Johnson; and one niece: Allison Bryant.
radionwtn.com
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
WBBJ
Yamaha surprises Waverly students with donation of bicycles
WAVERLY, Tenn. — A national movement aims to teach every child in America how to get the wheels rolling. The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is funding 10 programs across the U.S., known as the “All Kids Bike” program. The learn-to-ride program committed $100,000 over the past two...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
radionwtn.com
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin
The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
radionwtn.com
Julia Ashley
Mrs. Julia Ashley, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. She was a former resident of Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Peggy Crain Makarski
Mrs. Peggy Crain Makarski, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her loving family by her side. She was born Friday, October 11, 1935, in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Dorace and Ora Armstrong Crain. Ms. Peggy retired as...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
radionwtn.com
Benton Co. Rescue Squad Members Train At State Convention
Pigeon Forge, Tenn.–Members of the Benton County Rescue Squad (BCRS) had the opportunity to gain some valuable extrication training at the 2022 TARS annual convention in Pigeon Forge last weekend. The extrication team used the Hurst eDraulic line of rescue tools to perform several extrication training scenarios lead by TARS training coordinator Brian Robinson. According to BCRS training instructor, David Tuck, the modern portable electric spreaders and cutters boast a stronger cutting and spreading force and are much lighter than older hydraulic units.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing, Kentucky Lake To Be Busy Over Next Two Weeks
Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park and Kentucky Lake will be busy over the next two weeks, with fishing and kayak tournaments to be held. Paris Landing is also a stop this year for America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association. Everyone is invited to Paris Landing State Park at 2...
wbtw.com
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
TN man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
