ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kenosha.com

7 best cheese curds in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Is there such a thing as too much cheese in a fried cheese curd?. The answer — to one...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring

Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year. For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

New hangar proposal in a holding pattern at Kenosha airport

A proposal for a nearly 80,000-square-foot hangar at the Kenosha Regional Airport, which would be large enough to house a Boeing 737 business jet, is currently in a holding pattern, with no Airport Commission meeting scheduled and officials waiting for the city attorney to write a lease agreement. The proposal,...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Poll shows support for proposed Kenosha Hard Rock casino, tribe says

The Bristol Village Board and Community Development Authority voted unanimously in July 2022 to sell 59.2 acres of land to Hard Rock International for about $15 million. Three months after announcing plans to relaunch its effort to build an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha, The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin says a recent poll it commissioned shows “strong support” for the development, a partnership with Hard Rock International.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

New Poll Shows Strong Support For Proposed Kenosha Casino

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County residents favor a Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International casino by a more than two-to-one margin. 60% of the local residents supported the project and only 25%were opposed. That’s according to the results of a recent poll of 600 regional residents, conducted in late...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Growing with the times: Thompson Strawberry Farm a Kenosha County staple

BRISTOL — Thompson Strawberry Farm, a Bristol landmark for over 50 years, understands the reality of local real estate development as Kenosha County expansion continues west of I-94. The popular farm could soon be sandwiched between Strawberry Creek Subdivision — a scenic golf course community — and a proposed, 76-acre, multi-family, housing complex fittingly named Strawberry Fields.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Fitness#Revenue Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Homewood Suites#The Hampton Inn Suites
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed

MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine’s only synagogue vandalized, again

RACINE — For the second time in three years, Racine’s only Jewish synagogue was defaced. Three times between Sunday night and Monday morning, bricks were thrown at or through the windows of Beth Israel Sinai synagogue, 3009 Washington Ave. “Why is it happening? I don’t understand myself,” said...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy