Imperial, CA

holtvilletribune.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
HOLTVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
BRAWLEY, CA
xrock1039.com

Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium

In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
Imperial, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
Sports
Imperial, CA
Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Weather
KYMA News 11

Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
NBC San Diego

Dozens of Lightning Strikes Reach Ground in San Diego County Tuesday Night, Drier Weather Ahead

A storm system that produced hundreds of lightning strikes across Southern California on Tuesday will dry up slightly Wednesday for San Diego County. The National Weather Service said Tuesday's storm produced 1,023 cloud-to-cloud lightning strikes and 386 cloud-to-ground strikes across SoCal. In San Diego County alone, nearly 90 cloud-to-ground strikes were recorded with the majority concentrated along the coastline or over ocean waters with some over the mountains, according to NWS Meteorologist Brandt Maxwell.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Former Busboy on Cutting Edge of S.D. Cuisine

SAN DIEGO — When Danny Romero left Calexico at the age of 19 to study urban planning in San Diego, it was with the hope of one day retuning to ply his vocation in his hometown. But instead, he unexpectedly got a job back then as a busboy and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hunker.com

This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks

You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
ESCONDIDO, CA

