holtvilletribune.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
Tickets available for first-ever Supercross race at Snapdragon Stadium
Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego's news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
NBC San Diego
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
delmartimes.net
Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala raises more than $1.5 million for SOF support
Matt Browar, David Wick, Canelo Alvarez, Darius Rucker, Paul Drolson, Murray Simkin. (Time Stood Still Photography) Bob Harward, Papa Doug Machester, Kent Thompson, Douglas Manchester Sean Reyes. (Time Stood Still Photography) 17/26. Trent Stroh, David Manning, Jeff Gulick, Gary Boberg, Chase Boberg. (Time Stood Still Photography)
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
missiontimescourier.com
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday at noon. Bring your family and friends out to the fairgrounds and enjoy the Carnival, outdoor exhibitors, great food and drinks, the demolition derby, live entertainment and much more. The classic Demolition Derby will be Thursday evening at 7. The fall fest The post Yuma County Fair Fall Fest kicks off Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
Rain, cool temperatures and thunderstorms expected in SoCal on Saturday, Sunday
Much of Southern California should see some rain on Saturday, with flash flooding possible in mountain communities.
NBC San Diego
Dozens of Lightning Strikes Reach Ground in San Diego County Tuesday Night, Drier Weather Ahead
A storm system that produced hundreds of lightning strikes across Southern California on Tuesday will dry up slightly Wednesday for San Diego County. The National Weather Service said Tuesday's storm produced 1,023 cloud-to-cloud lightning strikes and 386 cloud-to-ground strikes across SoCal. In San Diego County alone, nearly 90 cloud-to-ground strikes were recorded with the majority concentrated along the coastline or over ocean waters with some over the mountains, according to NWS Meteorologist Brandt Maxwell.
Move Those BBQs Indoors; Showers, Storms Likely Across San Diego County Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of San Diego County Saturday, with possible showers and storms that could ruin some outdoor weekend plans. Showers and thunderstorms will increase beginning late Friday night and continuing through early Sunday morning, with the best chances Saturday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
holtvilletribune.com
Former Busboy on Cutting Edge of S.D. Cuisine
SAN DIEGO — When Danny Romero left Calexico at the age of 19 to study urban planning in San Diego, it was with the hope of one day retuning to ply his vocation in his hometown. But instead, he unexpectedly got a job back then as a busboy and...
NBC San Diego
Gloomy Skies and Rain Ahead: It Feels Like Fall in San Diego
Gloomy skies over San Diego County Friday were just a precursor for what's to come this weekend -- a chance for some rain and definitely that fall-like weather some locals have been waiting for. While Friday in San Diego County started with a layer of fog and some patchy drizzle,...
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
