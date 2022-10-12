ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Redding Home for Sale: 358 Newtown Turnpike, Stone and Clapboard Custom Colonial

Exceptional stone and clapboard custom colonial completed in 2007 with the highest attention to detail inside and out. This thoughtful home was designed with low maintenance Hardie Plank siding and AZEK trim; significant custom millwork with transom windows, wainscot and built-ins; hardwood floors including walnut/mahogany inlays; and extensive professional landscape/hardscape with Belgian block curbing, stone walls, 2 bluestone patios, custom fire pit, stone walled raised garden beds, plus paved driveway with stone and Belgian block inlays leading to 3 car garage.
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Historical Society Children's Workshops: Preparing for Winter

Autumn was a busy time of year in Colonial America, as families took inventory of their livestock and began the process of storing and preserving food for the long winter ahead. Recently harvested fruits and vegetables were dried, and others preserved and put into sealed jars. Fall and summer favorites such as pumpkins, apples, pears, plums, peaches, quinces and berries were especially popular. Jams and marmalades were made in large batches, a time-consuming process but one with delicious results! Strings of fruit were hung out to dry, creating delightful edible decorations.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Golfers Help Raise $50K at Tiny Miracles Foundation's Outing

DARIEN, CT – Twenty Fairfield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Deep Tissue Thai Bodywork

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Deep Tissue...
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Milford, CT
Pets & Animals
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
New Milford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
hamlethub.com

Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace

Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Artist selected for mural at Danbury Fair Mall

The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Danbury Fair have chosen the muralist who will reimagine a large bare wall inside the mall with a vision of an environmental future. The artist, who goes by the single moniker of Kiptoe, was one of three finalists for the project, which is...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Five Members of RHS Jazz Band Add Pizzazz to Recent BOE Meeting!

The highlight of this Monday's BOE Meeting might have been the Student Showcase. Five members of the RHS Jazz Band played the Meters' "Cissy Strut". Click on the YouTube of the BOE meeting (the image with the arrow in this post) to hear their powerful performances or get tickets HERE to Sunday's "Funk Raiser".
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
hamlethub.com

Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection Benefits DVCC of Norwalk and Stamford

Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection at Town Hall & WCSA. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Department of Human Services and the Domestic Violence Task Force are collecting used cell phones and iPads to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston, and Wilton.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour

Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
WILTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Shark Tank#The Sharks#The Castle#Laguna Beach#New Milford Green#Create A Castle
hamlethub.com

American Folk Songs and Spirituals (Free Concert)

Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will present a free family-friendly concert, American Folk Songs and Spirituals, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (30 Clapboard Ridge Danbury) on Sunday, October 16, 7:00 pm. NOTEWORTHY is an ensemble of 12 singers (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) who present music of many genres (sacred, classical, Broadway, madrigal, ballads, folk, and pop) to the Greater Danbury Community. Come enjoy this concert of songs celebrating our rich musical American history and heritage.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Alternating Traffic Westbound on Farmingville Road

The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Main Street Project Moves Toward Completion

The town’s Main Street Project is moving forward on schedule and is anticipated to be completed by mid-November. Here is what is planned for the next few weeks:. Main Street will be re-paved with new asphalt starting on Wednesday, October 19, and ending on Monday, October 24. This work will be done during the evening hours and will not prevent vehicles from using Main Street.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Walk & Talk and Last Look at the Guild's 45th Annual Juried Exhibition This Sunday

This is the final week of Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Annual Juried Exhibition, a fall tradition for 45 years. This show comes to a close on Sunday, October 16th. Juror Colleen Cash, VP of auctions at Artnet, selected 72 pieces from the nearly 400 submitted, to be part of this exhibition. The Guild will be open from 12-4pm everyday through the weekend. Join us on Sunday for the Last Look and Walk & Talk from 2-4pm.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
hamlethub.com

Finding Farmland - A workshop for new and beginning farmers

Are you thinking of turning your farming dream into a reality? Do you have questions about the viability of raising animal or vegetable products for sale?. Whether you want to start a new business or need guidance on how to navigate agricultural tax laws, this is the class to get you started!
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Bethel resident Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, has died

Dolores (Bertozzi) Michael, 92, of Bethel, wife of the late William P. Michael, mother of William A. Michael and Pamela Michael Wyman, sister of Elizabeth Octavio and Mary Ann Molinaro, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will take place...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Ridgefield Announces New and Improved Parking Fines

In response to safety concerns associated with illegal parking, fines are on the rise!. Violators who block crosswalks, sidewalks, and no parking zones or park within 10 feet of a fire hydrant are now subject to a $30 penalty. The previous fines have not been successful in deterring these types of illegal parking, which puts public safety at risk by creating unsafe conditions for pedestrians and unnecessary hurdles for emergency vehicles. The number one priority here is to keep our community safe.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy