ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MS

Comments / 2

Karen Solomon
2d ago

if the pd would leave the Choctaws alone and stop these drug dealers and people with guns maybe then gun violence will stop.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WAPT

Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Person Shot Today in Leake County

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night

A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba

KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Philadelphia, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022

There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. It happened on October 8 just before midnight. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
WLBT

Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
FLOWOOD, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Gun Violence#Guns#Swat#Violent Crime#Stanford
WLBT

Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
BRANDON, MS
WTOK-TV

Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Truck stolen near Pow Wow found

The theft of a GMC pickup on Road 2606 near the Pow Wow early last week is being investigated, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The truck was one of eight to 10 vehicles burglarized on Monday, Oct. 3, he said. A spare key was inside the truck that was...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
breezynews.com

Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital

6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
ETHEL, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Jennifer Boler Collins to wed Robert Clifton Killen Oct. 15

Joey and Pam Boler announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Jennifer boler Collins to Robert Clifton Killen. Jennifer is the granddaughter of the late Eugene and Sue Boler and the late Sanford and Shirley Tolbert. Jennifer has 2 sons, Christian and Logan Collins. Robert is the son of Clifton and the late Ann Killen and the grandson of the late Seibert and Viva Killen and the late Haskle and Minnie French.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
LAKE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy