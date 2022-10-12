Read full article on original website
Karen Solomon
2d ago
if the pd would leave the Choctaws alone and stop these drug dealers and people with guns maybe then gun violence will stop.
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
WLBT
Canton woman killed in drunk driving crash involving two teenagers
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Canton has died after being involved in a fiery wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. It happened on October 8 just before midnight. A Rankin County Sheriff’s Office police report provided by the victim’s family says that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed after her vehicle and another vehicle collided.
WLBT
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
WLBT
Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
WLBT
Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
WTOK-TV
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Neshoba Democrat
Truck stolen near Pow Wow found
The theft of a GMC pickup on Road 2606 near the Pow Wow early last week is being investigated, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The truck was one of eight to 10 vehicles burglarized on Monday, Oct. 3, he said. A spare key was inside the truck that was...
breezynews.com
Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital
6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
WTOK-TV
Update: Name released in pedestrian death near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd. in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: A man killed after being hit by a vehicle in Meridian Tuesday night was 55-year-old Jerrel “Andy” Rigdon. The collision happened about 7:15 that night near Highway 11 and North Frontage Road. Rigdon was pronounced dead at the scene. Meridian Police Lt. Heather...
Neshoba Democrat
Jennifer Boler Collins to wed Robert Clifton Killen Oct. 15
Joey and Pam Boler announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Jennifer boler Collins to Robert Clifton Killen. Jennifer is the granddaughter of the late Eugene and Sue Boler and the late Sanford and Shirley Tolbert. Jennifer has 2 sons, Christian and Logan Collins. Robert is the son of Clifton and the late Ann Killen and the grandson of the late Seibert and Viva Killen and the late Haskle and Minnie French.
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
