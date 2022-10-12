Read full article on original website
Onetime Brewery Owner and Financial Advisor Found Guilty in Massive Federal Fraud Scheme After Allegedly Murdering Client for Life Insurance Benefits
A North Texas man was found guilty of several fraud-related felonies in federal court earlier this week. Prosecutors say the frauds were part of a wide-ranging series of crimes that eventually came to include a murder and coverup orchestrated to obtain life insurance benefits. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found...
First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; three admit to fraud.
Three defendants pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of wire fraud. They agreed to different prison terms that could range from about two years to nearly five years. The post First guilty pleas entered in Feeding Our Future investigation; three admit to fraud. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
sfstandard.com
Prostitutes, Private Jets and Cash: SF FBI Agent Guilty of Taking Bribes From the Armenian Mob
A former FBI agent based out of the bureau’s San Francisco office was found guilty Monday of taking bribes from a lawyer linked to an Armenian organized crime unit in exchange for handing over “sensitive law enforcement” information, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Babak Broumand,...
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
AOL Corp
US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY
Three U.S. Postal Service employees are among four people arrested in connection with a more than 5-year-old $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme carried out in the New York metropolitan area, according to the Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ, starting in December 2018, the...
MilitaryTimes
2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds
The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says four vendors have bailed on his MyStore e-commerce platform. Lindell told Insider these businesses "don't want to deal with MyStore" for fear of an FBI probe. Lindell's phone was seized by the FBI last week at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell...
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
HipHopDX.com
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking
Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
Ex-Walmart worker stole 1,000 iPads, Apple watches, feds say. He’s headed to prison
While working at a distribution center, he grabbed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of devices to sell
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Doctor performed unneeded surgeries on nearly 200 ‘extremely poor’ patients, feds say
Many were enlisted from homeless shelters and lacked basic necessities like warm clothing for the winter, the U.S. attorney said.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine
Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
