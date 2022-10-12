ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Onetime Brewery Owner and Financial Advisor Found Guilty in Massive Federal Fraud Scheme After Allegedly Murdering Client for Life Insurance Benefits

A North Texas man was found guilty of several fraud-related felonies in federal court earlier this week. Prosecutors say the frauds were part of a wide-ranging series of crimes that eventually came to include a murder and coverup orchestrated to obtain life insurance benefits. Keith Todd Ashley, 50, was found...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
MilitaryTimes

2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds

The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Health Care#Attorneys#The Finance Department
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mike Lindell under investigation over identity theft and damage to computer connected to voting machine

Mike Lindell’s efforts to aid Donald Trump and the campaign to overturn the 2020 election may have finally gotten him into trouble.NBC News reported on Wednesday that the hybrid pillow vendor and political operative is under federal investigation for a number of serious crimes related to his efforts to prove that widespread voter fraud or other election-related shenanigans cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. He has continued to pursue those conspiracies throughout 2022, despite ongoing insistences from relevant federal and state agencies that his assertions are incorrect as well as his own inability to come up with any...
COLORADO STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy