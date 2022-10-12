Henrico Property Transactions – Sept. 21-27, 2022

– $218,000, 1,000 SF (built in 1956), from Leonard W. Whitley to Anselmo H. Zagal and Marivel Alvarez.

1904 Johnson Court – $240,000, 1,202 SF (built in 2005), from Richae T. Branch to Carolyn Lee and Danielle N. Brown.

1317 New York Avenue – $270,000, 1,578 SF (built in 1930), from George A. Meadowcroft and Regina M. McHugh to Francis Edward Fletcher III and Taryn Anne Fletcher.

2507 Haviland Drive – $290,000, 994 SF (built in 1962), from Corinne E. Carson to Bradley W. Patton.

8022 Doran Road – $317,000, 1,569 SF (built in 2022), from Lawson Dowell to Gary and Jacqueline Hopkins.

12542 Caitlin Circle – $349,950, 1,712 SF (built in 1995), from Shayne A. Morris and Robert Belcher to Tommy D. Vo and Traci S. Yuen.

3300 Wilary Road – $375,000, 1,543 SF (built in 1974), from Kendall B. and D.H. Stanley to Gavin Douglas Palmore.

650 Rivanna Hill Road – $395,184, 2,165 SF (built in 2022), from Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Jamel and Tiera Byrd.

6921 Alyssalaine Drive – $410,000, 2,760 SF (built in 2010), from Nhan Nguyen and Huong Thanh to Ramon L. Rivera Jr. and Kiyya Rivera.

3820 Wellesley Terrace Circle – $440,000, 2,192 SF (built in 1994), from Loma M. Shafer to Lauren Y. Effron.

4433 Cedar Forest Road – $470,000, 2,116 SF (built in 1993), from James C. and Jennifer K. Fagan to Razia Sultana and Sonjoy Kumasaha.

1518 Willingham Road – $520,000, 2,359 SF (built in 1969), from J.G. and S.C. Vansoestbergen to Paula K. Horvatich.

10721 Chase Grove Lane – $549,990, 2,651 SF (built in 2022), from Staples Mill Investments LLC to Virginia Durham and Reema Rhonda Hagez.

220 Geese Landing – $590,000, 2,904 SF (built in 2014), from Haiying Sun to Eileen D. Salvi.

2406 Islandview Drive – $611,500, 3,800 SF (built in 1985), from Timothy M. and Jennifer W. Hoerrner to Stephen R. and Cassandra M. Farina.

5017 Sadler Glen Place – $680,000, 3,690 SF (built in 2002), from Shirley E. and Thomas Joseph Ruddy to Monisha R. Stringfield and Jerry Dominique.

10712 Balvis Hollow Court – $750,000, 3,310 SF (built in 2019), from Sean S., Stuart D. and Gloria D. Dewitt to Feiyue Wang and Tian Bai.

12830 Huntmaster Lane – $799,950, 4,032 SF (built in 2002), from Mark A. and Julia A. Lawrence to Thomas Vaughn and Jenna Aileen Bonham.

12433 Donahue Road – $801,000, 3,758 SF (built in 2015), from Himanshu and Monika Aggarwal to Shripad Anil and Minoti Kulkarni.

9425 Tatton Park Circle – $980,000, 3,278 SF (built in 2008), from Pearl L. Kuemmerle Trustee to Gary and Christie Powers.

