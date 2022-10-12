ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – Sept. 21-27, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Vfpg_0iVuTsJz00

– $218,000, 1,000 SF (built in 1956), from Leonard W. Whitley to Anselmo H. Zagal and Marivel Alvarez.

1904 Johnson Court – $240,000, 1,202 SF (built in 2005), from Richae T. Branch to Carolyn Lee and Danielle N. Brown.

1317 New York Avenue – $270,000, 1,578 SF (built in 1930), from George A. Meadowcroft and Regina M. McHugh to Francis Edward Fletcher III and Taryn Anne Fletcher.

2507 Haviland Drive – $290,000, 994 SF (built in 1962), from Corinne E. Carson to Bradley W. Patton.

8022 Doran Road – $317,000, 1,569 SF (built in 2022), from Lawson Dowell to Gary and Jacqueline Hopkins.

12542 Caitlin Circle – $349,950, 1,712 SF (built in 1995), from Shayne A. Morris and Robert Belcher to Tommy D. Vo and Traci S. Yuen.

3300 Wilary Road – $375,000, 1,543 SF (built in 1974), from Kendall B. and D.H. Stanley to Gavin Douglas Palmore.

650 Rivanna Hill Road – $395,184, 2,165 SF (built in 2022), from Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Jamel and Tiera Byrd.

6921 Alyssalaine Drive – $410,000, 2,760 SF (built in 2010), from Nhan Nguyen and Huong Thanh to Ramon L. Rivera Jr. and Kiyya Rivera.

3820 Wellesley Terrace Circle – $440,000, 2,192 SF (built in 1994), from Loma M. Shafer to Lauren Y. Effron.

4433 Cedar Forest Road – $470,000, 2,116 SF (built in 1993), from James C. and Jennifer K. Fagan to Razia Sultana and Sonjoy Kumasaha.

1518 Willingham Road – $520,000, 2,359 SF (built in 1969), from J.G. and S.C. Vansoestbergen to Paula K. Horvatich.

10721 Chase Grove Lane – $549,990, 2,651 SF (built in 2022), from Staples Mill Investments LLC to Virginia Durham and Reema Rhonda Hagez.

220 Geese Landing – $590,000, 2,904 SF (built in 2014), from Haiying Sun to Eileen D. Salvi.

2406 Islandview Drive – $611,500, 3,800 SF (built in 1985), from Timothy M. and Jennifer W. Hoerrner to Stephen R. and Cassandra M. Farina.

5017 Sadler Glen Place – $680,000, 3,690 SF (built in 2002), from Shirley E. and Thomas Joseph Ruddy to Monisha R. Stringfield and Jerry Dominique.

10712 Balvis Hollow Court – $750,000, 3,310 SF (built in 2019), from Sean S., Stuart D. and Gloria D. Dewitt to Feiyue Wang and Tian Bai.

12830 Huntmaster Lane – $799,950, 4,032 SF (built in 2002), from Mark A. and Julia A. Lawrence to Thomas Vaughn and Jenna Aileen Bonham.

12433 Donahue Road – $801,000, 3,758 SF (built in 2015), from Himanshu and Monika Aggarwal to Shripad Anil and Minoti Kulkarni.

9425 Tatton Park Circle – $980,000, 3,278 SF (built in 2008), from Pearl L. Kuemmerle Trustee to Gary and Christie Powers.

Comments / 0

Rappahannock Record

There’s a new market in the ‘neighborhood’

Northumberland County’s newest neighborhood market is sure to provide some fresh, tasty and sustainable options to every customer’s kitchen table. Situated in rural Horsehead near Heathsville, Jeff’s Country Market supplies Northumberland residents with a fresh and healthy alternative to larger commercial grocery stores for produce, meats, seafood, baked goods and specialty items.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Oct. 10, 2022

Henrico-based Elephant Insurance has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2023. Forbes partnered with Statista to survey over 15,000 U.S. customers of more than 3,300 U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings. Participants rated their insurance providers in terms of their overall satisfaction and whether they would recommend them to family and friends. They also evaluated insurance companies with respect to six different subdimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, digital services, and damage/benefit. A “loyalty” score was then calculated based on a series of survey questions about customers’ likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances and the total length of time customers have held policies with the same insurer.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Will present “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m Oct. 15 at The Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church, 11421 Gayton Road. Based on Robert Fulghum’s best-selling book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” takes a funny and heartwarming look at what is profound in everyday life. Tickets are $15. For details, visit rivercitycommunityplayers.com.
RICHMOND, VA
