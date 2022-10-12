Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
WSET
Harvest Outreach Center gets $1M to help community access mental health care
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $2,467,900 in federal funding to expand access to health care and nutrition assistance across Virginia. Some of that funding is headed to Campbell County. The Harvest Outreach Center in Gladys will receive...
WSET
LCS Education Foundation appoints new Exec. Dir., brings 18 years of non-profit experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Trustees of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. (LSCEF) has announced a new Executive Director. The board said on Wednesday that Dawn Fields Wise will take over the position. Wise has worked for United Way of Central Virginia since 2014, most...
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSET
Special guests join Martinsville students on 'International Walk to School Day'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville students walked to school Wednesday morning for "International Walk to School Day". "Thanks to all our teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, and other community members for joining our students on their treks! What a great way to kick off a school day," the district said.
WSET
LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
WSET
Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Pittsylvania County group works to get 1% sales tax passed
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The group in Pittsylvania County known as, Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, is in one of their last big pushes to get a sales tax referendum passed on Election Day. A supporter of the group's campaign made a final presentation Tuesday night before the...
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
Decision to fill Banister District seat in Pittsylvania at standstill
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The process to fill the Banister District seat in Pittsylvania County is at a standstill. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling the seat after Jessie Barksdale resigned and called a special meeting Wednesday night. The board members were supposed to...
WSET
'Remember those affected:' E.C. Glass hosts annual Pink Game for cancer awareness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass High School is hosting its annual Pink Game Friday for its matchup vs. Jefferson Forest. It's the special night of the year when all the players and fans are decked out in pink to honor those that have dealt with or been impacted by cancer.
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
WSET
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
WSET
The Radford City Police Department SWAT team participated in a 20th annual competition
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department SWAT Team joined several Law Enforcement agencies in the 20th annual "Harrisonburg SWAT Competition". The competition consisted of the following, according to the department:. Shooting scenarios. Obstacle courses. Officer rescues. Other reality-based scenarios. " It was a great event...
WSET
WATCH: Helicopter airlifts patient from 'significant crash' in Botetourt Co.
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WSET) — A "significant crash" in Eagle Rock on October 12 resulted in one patient being airlifted in a Lifeguard helicopter to get medical assistance. The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS said the injuries were from a significant crash on 220. The crash involved...
WSET
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
WSET
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
WSET
'Ice Bumper Cars:' Winter fun coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center is gearing up for a busy winter season and they are bringing back popular icy events for their 2022 schedule. The center said Ice Bumper Cars are back by popular demand. After selling out their first season, the center added more dates...
Comments / 0