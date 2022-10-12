ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

LU Serve donating to Hurricane Ian relief, how you can help too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, L.U. Serve collected donations to be sent to Fort Myers and surrounding communities that were devastated by Hurricane Ian. A tractor-trailer was parked at the Vines Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., where students donated bottled water, tarps, diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and formula.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Montgomery museum celebrates grand re-opening after $40k gift

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery Museum of Art and History has a lot to celebrate. A $40,000 in September from the Helen S. and Charles G. Patterson Jr. Charitable Foundation Trust will head to its ongoing capital campaign and building fund. The building fund supports the "purchase, enhancement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Bedford, VA
WSET

Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its fall festival

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WSET) — Looking for some corn-tastic fun this weekend?. Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is holding its Fall Festival on Friday through Sunday. They are known for their 5-acre corn maze set in the middle of the iconic mountains, Maze Manager Madison Grimsley and Co-Owner Luke Vonhemert said it's more than just a maze.
LOVINGSTON, VA

