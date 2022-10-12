ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ohio cop goes the extra mile for ‘hangry’ resident

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case

Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
