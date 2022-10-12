A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.

STREETSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO