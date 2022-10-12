ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron officers in Jayland Walker investigation return to work

By Maia Belay
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duoAp_0iVuTKkd00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Eight Akron police officers under investigation for the shooting death of Jayland Walker returned to work from paid administrative leave.

“I have heard criticisms from different people that the officers are home doing nothing and getting paid, and I assure you this has not been a vacation for these officers,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police on June 27, following a traffic stop for a broken taillight that ended in a brief pursuit.

Investigators seize boat from man accused of fishing scandal

Officers fired 90 gunshots, shooting Walker 46 times, five wounds entering through his back, an autopsy revealed in July.

According to Akron police, Walker fired a shot at police during the chase. However, investigators said Walker was unarmed when he was shot and killed outside of the vehicle.

A gun was found in the backseat of Walker’s car.

The chief defended the decision to bring the officers back to work, citing a “crisis” in staffing levels. The department of 471 officers, Mylett said, is down 50 officers with more expected to leave before the end of the year.

“I consider it a crisis, staffing levels in our police department to the point where I’m being put in the position where I may end up having to decide to cut some services,” said Mylett.

Mylett declined to identify what services could be cut. Officers who returned to work Monday will not be identified due to concerns for their safety. The officers will handle non-emergency calls without leaving the building.

“I believe it will make a significant difference because every call that an officer is able to handle over the telephone is one less response by a field officer,” said Mylett.

Suspected serial jewelry burglar arrested in Ohio

The decision to have officers return to work was made with the guidance of two advisory councils of pastors, as well as Black community leaders, Mylett said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the deadly shooting at the request of the Akron Police Department.

A BCI spokesperson said their investigation remains “open and ongoing.”

Once complete, it will be referred to the county prosecutor who appointed the attorney general’s special prosecution section to the case who would then present to a grand jury.

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home

Monday, Walker’s mother Pamela joined concerned community members during a march for police reform.

“I’m very, very, very sympathetic to what the Walker family is going through I truly am,” said Mylett. “I pray for the family, I pray for our officers. While I’m very compassionate for that and how it will be received, I have a greater responsibility to the entire Akron community and the public at large.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

WATCH: Ohio cop goes the extra mile for ‘hangry’ resident

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Still Sought 14 Months After Being Indicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having been on the run for over a year now, the ATF continues to offer up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Canton gang member. The reward is $5000 if you can provide info to...
ALLIANCE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Walker Family#The Walker#Wjw#Walker 46 Times
WDTN

Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case

Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WKYC

'Callous': Attorneys for Jayland Walker family react to Akron police reinstating 8 officers who fatally shot him

AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted for separate shootings during Akron bar fight in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were convicted for two separate shootings during an Akron bar fight in 2020. The shootings happened at the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 805 Upson St., in Oct. 2020, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. 42-year-old Nelson...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Police were called to a fight at a Madison Avenue residence Oct. 3, when a woman reported her ex-husband blocked her from leaving her driveway and grabbed her phone out of her car. He refused to cooperate with police, attempted to walk away and was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail for violation of a protection order.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Pilot crashes plane in Geauga County field

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating after a pilot crashed his plane in Middlefield Township early Thursday. According to troopers, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Nauvoo Road and Route 608 around 5:45 a.m. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy