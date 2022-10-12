Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg admits he missed a social networking trend that led to the TikTok boom
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Ben Thompson that he failed to anticipate the video trend in social networking. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that he failed to anticipate the way people share videos on social media platforms and missed the trend of A.I.-driven content curation that ushered in the success of TikTok.
AdWeek
Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform
Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
Interested in investing in Nickelytics Republic campaign? Click here to get started. Marketing opportunities have broadened since the advent of social media and the digital age. Digital marketing has increased in popularity for many companies, between Facebook and Instagram ads, user-generated content (UGC) ads, and artificial intelligence (AI) marketing. Billboards and outdoor marketing, which remain widely popular and used across industries, are now using digital technology to gather more impressions.
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Fact Check: Does Zuckerberg's '$1.2bn Metaverse' Only Have 38 Users?
A number of tweets claim that Mark Zuckerberg's project has staggeringly low uptake, but were they alluding to the wrong metaverse?
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
PayPal Still Threatens $2500 Fines for Promoting "Discriminatory" "Intolerance" (Even if Not "Misinformation")
Yahoo! Finance (Adam Sabes) reported yesterday (as did many other sites):. A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective...
Mark Zuckerberg is making a classic big Silicon Valley mistake — one we last saw Marissa Mayer of Yahoo make
Mark Zuckerberg is making the same mistakes that plagued former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Mayer made ambitious bets that never paid off for Yahoo, which Verizon ultimately acquired. Zuckerberg is making a big bet on the metaverse, one better suited for the venture-capital world. An internet behemoth whose growth is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Authoritarian PayPal? Outrage on Twitter As PayPal Tells Users it Can Take $2500 Per Violation of Acceptable Use Policy
PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) forthcoming Acceptable Use Policy is garnering outrage on Twitter as users must agree to monetary penalties for crossing the PayPal moral guidance line. A new Acceptable Use Policy, to take effect on November 3, 2022, states:. “You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in...
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
itechpost.com
Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store
Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
Misinformation most amplified on TikTok, Twitter: report
Posts spreading misinformation are most amplified on Twitter and TikTok, according to a new report that looked at the spread of false narratives online.
NBC Chicago
Facebook Whistleblower, Former Defense and Intel Officials Form Group to Fix Social Media
A Facebook whistleblower, two former U.S. defense secretaries, several past lawmakers and intelligence chiefs are among the members of the new Council for Responsible Social Media. The group, backed by nonpartisan reform organization Issue One, says it aims to address the harmful impacts social media can have on kids, communities...
Google Content Update Rolls Out 2022: Important factors to improve your SEO Content
Google Search is continually working to connect people to helpful information better. With this information, Google is getting ready to roll out a "helpful content update," which is a part of a larger initiative to ensure that users see more original, helpful content created by people, for people, in search results.
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
itechpost.com
Facebook Now Lets You Add Music to Your Posts — Here’s How To Use This Feature
Facebook is getting more and more liberal with how much you can add to your posts, and in a world where TikTok rules supreme, it needs to adapt to keep up with the competition. To counter TikTok's rise and probably to spice people's posts up, Meta is letting people add...
alpenhornnews.com
TikTok launches Profile Kit to post up to 6 videos on other platforms
TikTok is reportedly planning to launch a new feature called Profile Kit, which provides creators the option to post up to six videos on another site, in an effort to expand its advertising revenue and draw more users to its app. The function seems to be created specifically for creator...
