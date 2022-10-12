ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform

Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
The Uber Of Hyperlocal Marketing Is Here — And Its Crowdfunding Campaign Ends Soon

Interested in investing in Nickelytics Republic campaign? Click here to get started. Marketing opportunities have broadened since the advent of social media and the digital age. Digital marketing has increased in popularity for many companies, between Facebook and Instagram ads, user-generated content (UGC) ads, and artificial intelligence (AI) marketing. Billboards and outdoor marketing, which remain widely popular and used across industries, are now using digital technology to gather more impressions.
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Authoritarian PayPal? Outrage on Twitter As PayPal Tells Users it Can Take $2500 Per Violation of Acceptable Use Policy

PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) forthcoming Acceptable Use Policy is garnering outrage on Twitter as users must agree to monetary penalties for crossing the PayPal moral guidance line. A new Acceptable Use Policy, to take effect on November 3, 2022, states:. “You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in...
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022

Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
Donald Trump's Truth Social App is Now Available in the Google Play Store

Truth Social goes live on Google Play Store as the Donald Trump-backed application clears content moderation concerns. After months of back and forth, Google finally approves of Trump's Truth Social roll out in its Play Store, Engadget reports. Truth Social Raises Content Concerns. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the...
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year

Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
