abc27.com
Mobile food immersion unit stops in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In honor of National Farmer’s Day, two local groups are making sure people know where their food comes from. The Giant Company and the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation created a mobile immersion lab where people can virtually explore local farms, learn how the environment affects their food, and even ride in a virtual tractor.
Pennsylvania protects more farmland in the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13. The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties. With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118...
Governor Wolf welcomes home Pa. Task Force 1 from Hurricane Ian deployment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 12 Governor Wolf welcomed home members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) from their two-week deployment to help communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The members of PATF-1 were deployed to Florida for two weeks to help support communities that were ravaged by...
Top Halloween costume ideas in Pennsylvania, according to Google
(WETM) – Still looking for a Halloween costume idea?. With the spooky night just two weeks away, people across the country are trying to find the perfect costumes for themselves and their kids. Google has put together a map of the top trending costume searches nationwide and for individual cities.
How will Social Security increases impact SNAP benefits?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans on Social Security just got an 8.7% cost of living increase. But could that increase mean some senior citizens will lose other benefits, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?. The increase in Social Security benefits is great news for a lot...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
Pennsylvania bill would create wrongful conviction compensation guidelines
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bipartisan legislation has been proposed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that would create guidelines for wrongful conviction compensation. HB 2794, sponsored by Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), would “implement a streamlined process for individuals to seek compensation when they have been incarcerated as a result...
Digital license plates now legal in California
(KTLA) – California drivers can now legally install a brand-new piece of tech on their vehicle — digital license plates. The bill, AB 984, was authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 5. The first-of-its-kind pilot program was established in...
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled...
