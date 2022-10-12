Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Watch SpaceX Splashdown the Crew-4 Astronauts for NASA After a Six-Month Stay at the Space Station
[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]. SpaceX is set to return its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts due to splash down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff
For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
Ars Technica
SpaceX announces a second private flight to the Moon aboard Starship
More than two decades have come and gone since entrepreneur Dennis Tito became the first person to pay for his own ride into space, spending a week on the International Space Station. After that pioneering mission aboard a Soyuz vehicle, Tito said he always had a desire to return to...
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Elon Musk's Starship To Fly World's 1st Space Tourist Dennis Tito Around Moon
Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced on Wednesday the names of two crew members who have booked their seats on Starship’s commercial spaceflight around the Moon. What Happened: Dennis Tito and his wife, Akiko, will be on board Starship on its second spaceflight around the Moon, SpaceX said. For Tito,...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again
Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
CNBC
SpaceX splashes down NASA astronauts, completing Crew-4 mission
SpaceX returned its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts splashing down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida. The company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" undocked from the ISS at around noon ET to begin the trip back to...
TechCrunch
Moon set for November traffic jam as both ispace and NASA target launches
Japanese startup ispace said Wednesday it is targeting a launch window of November 9-15 for its first lunar lander mission. Separately, NASA set a trio of possible November launch dates for Artemis I, the first in a series of planned launches to return humans to the moon by the middle of the decade. For NASA, these November dates are backup opportunities after the agency decided to scrub August’s initial launch attempts due to technical issues.
Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before
Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
Meatball mishap: SpaceX Crew-5 launch marked by distorted NASA logo
NASA's iconic round insignia, nicknamed the 'meatball,' appeared to be oddly distorted on the Falcon 9 rocket that launched Crew-5 to the International Space Station.
NASA says asteroid mission was successful, altered orbit by 32 minutes
(The Hill) – NASA on Tuesday said its historic planetary defense mission was successful after a spacecraft that purposefully smashed into a tiny asteroid called Dimorphos last month altered its orbit by 32 minutes. At a press conference, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) team explained that before the...
SpaceX says its 2nd private Starship trip around the moon will help make humanity multiplanetary
SpaceX's newly announced tourist mission to the moon could help humanity extend its footprint far beyond Earth, company representatives say.
SpaceX lofts European satellite from Cape Canaveral to kick off weekend
--- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rose through mostly clear skies above Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Saturday, bringing an end to a longer-than-usual countdown extended by additional data reviews. At the very end of its window at 1:22 a.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket took flight from Launch Complex...
SpaceX crew returns to Earth after months in space
Four SpaceX astronauts returned to Earth after staying at the International Space Station for six months. They studied how to grow vegetables in space and the effects of space travel in humans.
SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts say their space station work will help get NASA to the moon
As landing on Earth draws near, a potential moonwalker said International Space Station research "will enable us to go further into the solar system."
'Delightfully boring:' SpaceX's Dragon capsule Freedom aces 1st astronaut mission
The first mission for SpaceX's newest Dragon crew capsule could hardly have gone more smoothly.
Take Time to Smile: Stars form 'fingerprint' in space
A new image from NASA's James Webb space telescope shows stars that look like a fingerprint. There are at least 17 dust rings coming from a pair of stars.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar powered shoebox-sized robots to reach unexplored areas on Mars and Moon
Rocket Lab USA announced it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to supply solar panels for the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (CADRE) program. The mission will send shoebox-sized mobile robots to study unexplored regions of the Moon, difficult to reach locations in Mars, and other distant plants.
