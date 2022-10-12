ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff

For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt

After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Return to Earth Delayed Again

Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 12, to begin their journey back to Earth. Due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home was delayed, with a new planned undocking at 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. Due to continued weather issues, the return to Earth has again been delayed another day. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Lunar Lander#Falcon 9#Astrobotic#Intuitive Machines#Cnbc#Google S Lunar Xprize
CNBC

SpaceX splashes down NASA astronauts, completing Crew-4 mission

SpaceX returned its fourth operational crew mission from the International Space Station on Friday, with the quartet of astronauts splashing down in the company's capsule off the coast of Florida. The company's Crew Dragon spacecraft "Freedom" undocked from the ISS at around noon ET to begin the trip back to...
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Moon set for November traffic jam as both ispace and NASA target launches

Japanese startup ispace said Wednesday it is targeting a launch window of November 9-15 for its first lunar lander mission. Separately, NASA set a trio of possible November launch dates for Artemis I, the first in a series of planned launches to return humans to the moon by the middle of the decade. For NASA, these November dates are backup opportunities after the agency decided to scrub August’s initial launch attempts due to technical issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before

Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Google
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar powered shoebox-sized robots to reach unexplored areas on Mars and Moon

Rocket Lab USA announced it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to supply solar panels for the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Explorers (CADRE) program. The mission will send shoebox-sized mobile robots to study unexplored regions of the Moon, difficult to reach locations in Mars, and other distant plants.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy