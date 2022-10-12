ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe police arrest two accused in multiple shopliftings

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested two men accused in two shoplifting incidents Monday. Police say 36-year-old Joshua Vialpando and 22-year-old David Delgado were arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a Walmart, a Home Depot and then hitting two vehicles while fleeing from officers.

APD detective fired after police shooting investigation

SFPD say officers were gathering information on a shoplifting at the Walmart on Herrera Drive when they got a call about a shoplifting at Home Depot on Richards Ave. They say the the suspects took an air compressor and matched the description of the suspects in the Walmart incident. Police say they found the vehicle used in the incidents; which tuned out to be stolen and tried to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle took off and while attempting to flee it hit a vehicle, then while continuing to flee hit another vehicle and fled the area.

SFDP say they received a tip the vehicle was at a residence. When officers arrived they were able to take Vialpando into custody. They say after serving a search warrant on the house they also arrested Delgado. Vialpando is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting among other charges. Delgado is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting.

Comments / 9

aggiesantafe
2d ago

Isn’t it a shame that we have to have police and dogs outside shopping places due to crime?VOTE THES DEMONS OUT OF OFFICEMLG loves the cartel and letting the border open….. in this town the racist Mayor has made the city look like a third world country… just like where he came from!!Vote RED

Reply(2)
4
Raven The Black Bird
2d ago

Mark Ronchetti would make a good governor at least he will try and do what he can for the state of New Mexico not like Michelle lujan grissom who's destroying this state are using a lot of liberal agendas even probably the funding the police from the state police

Reply(2)
4
