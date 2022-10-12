ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, TX

Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to teachers || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER

Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.”. Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dakota Taylor, Bailee Ray, DeAnne Turner, Melanie Loughmiller, Officer Mike Ford, Adam Sutton, Ronald Dixon, and DeeAnn Hamner.
PARIS, TX
Rising country star hits the stage in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- Rising country star, Drake Milligan is singing this evening at the Powder Creek Pavillion in Bonham. Milligan is best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the CMT series, Sun Records and for his appearance on America's Got Talent. Milligan says it's great to be home and...
BONHAM, TX
Jeff Moore of Paris || Obituary

Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Norris and Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. Jeff Moore, 62 of Paris, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m....
PARIS, TX
Odessa Vanderburg || Obituary

Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Odessa Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, was born to Connie Marie Sims and Herbert Stewart in Grant, Oklahoma on April 17, 1935. She departed this world on September 12, 2022. She was married to Donald J. Vanderburg (deceased) for 71 years, and is survived by three daughters: Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg. Odessa is survived by three siblings: Jane Vanderburg, Gary Tyler and Clem Tyler, and is preceded in death by additional siblings: Winona Hall, Earline Honsinger, Kenneth.
PARIS, TX
Doran Lee Hutchison || Obituary

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15th at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E. with Rev. Wade White, Duane Hamil, and Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Doran Lee Hutchison, 23, of Bogata, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, following an automobile accident in Red...
BOGATA, TX
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 14, 2022

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 13, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Clarksville St at 10:40 P.M. on October 13, 2022. A white passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Church St. The vehicle collided with another vehicle as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville St. The driver, 29-year-old Jana Lynn Combs, of Sumner, Texas, was found to be intoxicated. Combs had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Combs was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Man dies in ATV accident

Carson Hicks, 26, resident of Sulphur Springs passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6 after suffering fatal injuries from a ATV accident. Hicks was ejected from his ATV after striking a ravine near County Road 2333 during a hunting trip with friends. Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Deputies, Issac Foley, Zack Horn and Drew Fisher arrived on the scene following a report of the accident at 11:19 p.m. on Thursday evening.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)

PARIS, TX
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 12)

There will be limited access to the Paris Police Department on Wednesday, Oct 12, while Drake Construction removes the surface and adds new asphalt in the parking lot. The driveway will have limited access during the milling process. If you must enter the driveway, please enter safely and slowly, and obey the signs. You can park on the grass lawn in front of the building. If you require special assistance from the yard to the building, please call 903-784-6688 or 737-4114. Employees must park on the front lawn or in the parking lot east of the police department. We apologize for any inconvenience.
PARIS, TX
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 14, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Atkinson,Jewelia Star Marie – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. Gipson,Dennis W – SPEEDING; SPEEDING; RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
PARIS, TX

