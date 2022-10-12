Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
kusi.com
Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
kusi.com
Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
Regional task force set to tackle homelessness in countywide action plan
San Diego County’s regional task force on homelessness has released a plan aimed at adding more than 800 shelter beds. It’s a broad and comprehensive strategy directed at the city of San Diego, north, east and south counties.
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
Coast News
SANDAG auditor finds $290M in questionable contracts
REGION — The first of a two-part contracts audit report was released today by the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor for the San Diego Association of Governments, raising questions over the agency’s handling of hundreds of millions of dollars in on-call and sole-source contracts. The regional agency’s...
kusi.com
San Diego begins free digital literacy program to close digital divide
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has launched a digital literacy program offering free in-person classes for any San Diegan who wants to learn how to use a computer and better navigate the internet. City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe spoke of the Tech...
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
kusi.com
Ron Morrison (R) wants to see National City restored and improved
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ron Morrison has lived in National City and it’s immediate vicinity most of his life, and he has been in positions of authority for much of his career — now he’s running for National City Mayor. In the late 1980’s Ron was...
thestarnews.com
Family aid application period open
This week the Chula Vista Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, announced that it is accepting grant applications for up to $50,000 in funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project proposals...
kusi.com
Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding
“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass. Fiscal...
borderreport.com
Long northbound border waits continue to plague California town’s economy
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Ysidro Boulevard just north of the port of entry is home to dozens of businesses that sell anything from shoes to blankets to perfume. And according to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, all continue to be impacted by long border waits. “It’s...
kusi.com
National City mayoral candidate Jose Rodriguez (D): Government needs to work for the people
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The race for National City mayor is expected to be close. Three candidates are campaigning for the job, including the current mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. Jose Rodriguez is campaigning as a Democrat, and has been endorsed by Congressman Juan Vargas, the San Diego County Democrat Party,...
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
Martinez, Hemmerling face off in San Diego County sheriff race
Kelly Martinez and John Hemmerling are vying to become San Diego County’s next sheriff.
'Water batteries' could store solar and wind power for when it's needed
San Diego has an ambitious plan to store renewable energy, using extra solar power to pump water up a mountain. This old-style "water battery" technology could be set for a revival.
kusi.com
City of Del Mar receives $300 million of state money to move train tracks
DEL MAR (CNS) – California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service —...
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
kusi.com
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security. In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay...
