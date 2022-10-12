ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

Measure D empowers city to prioritize hiring Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure D will protect state infrastructure funding by allowing the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements on construction projects. “CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dane White, once homeless, knows how to solve the public crisis

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dane White never expected to run for Escondido mayor considering his history in the foster care system and as an unhoused individual in the streets of Escondido. White says he used the tools the City provided to pull himself out of his situation, and now he...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

SANDAG auditor finds $290M in questionable contracts

REGION — The first of a two-part contracts audit report was released today by the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor for the San Diego Association of Governments, raising questions over the agency’s handling of hundreds of millions of dollars in on-call and sole-source contracts. The regional agency’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
thestarnews.com

Family aid application period open

This week the Chula Vista Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, announced that it is accepting grant applications for up to $50,000 in funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project proposals...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding

“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass. Fiscal...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Kusi#Women S Bureau#Chair#The Labor Council#San Diego Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kusi.com

City of Del Mar receives $300 million of state money to move train tracks

DEL MAR (CNS) – California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins joined local, state and federal leaders Wednesday in Del Mar to discuss the $300 million state investment for the realignment of the LOSSAN rail corridor. The LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency — which manages the rail service —...
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Unified asks voters to approve school bond Measure U

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 2008 the San Diego Unified School Board has asked voters to approve a series of school bond measures that would help build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten classes and improve school security. In November, Measure U will propose funds to pay...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy