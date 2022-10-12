ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant

By City of Greenville
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrLlg_0iVuOY2k00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant.

Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s newest park.

This is the second consecutive year the City of Greenville has been awarded the grant. In 2021, the City received $481,300 from the Authority Board for the reimbursement of the land purchase to acquire the parcels that make up Wildwood Park.

“It is great to see the continued support from the Parks and Recreation Authority for the development of Wildwood Park,” Director of Recreation and Parks Don Octigan said. “This funding will allow our staff to further activate the east side parcel of the park and provide necessary infrastructure to support the many new amenities set to open next summer.”

Wildwood Park, located just north of the Tar River, includes more than 360 acres of land and two ponds for outdoor recreation and water activities. The park currently includes natural surface trails, a floating dock with boat slips, a kayak launch, outdoor shelters, camping platforms, and a sandy beach.

Last month, City staff broke ground on a new Welcome Center that will include a restroom facility and a nature-themed playground. Also under construction are the Chris Smith Mountain Bike Trails, which are being fully funded by the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Foundation, a bicycle skills course and pump track. All amenities are scheduled to open summer 2023.

The 2022 PARTF grant funding and the required grant match will be specifically used to add a playground challenge course, zip lines, restrooms, and a new parking lot, all in the vicinity of the bicycle skills course and pump track.

“The City is also very appreciative of our community partners such as Grady White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation, who continue to support the development efforts at the park,” Octigan said. “Wildwood Park has been a great asset for this community since opening in October 2021, and the City looks forward to building on the progress made so far.” Construction of the PARTF funded improvements is anticipated to begin in early 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Convention Center to host ‘Kidsfest Spooktacular’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.” The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include: Shipwreck Sand Pit Face painting Biofacts & Animals Magician Love joy music Kona ice Pony rides & Small Animals Inflatables Food […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems. Jones was at […]
SPRING LAKE, NC
WNCT

Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter.  A portion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Infrastructure#Parks Department#Parks Authority Board#The Authority Board#City
WNCT

ECU collecting food during canned food drive competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is trying to collect more than 30,000 pounds of food. It’s all part of ECU’s canned food drive competition, where student groups donate non-perishable food, water and backpacks to get spirit cup points. They say it’s a great way to give back to the Greenville community and show […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County

NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

New flyExclusive expansion in Kinston to bring 200 more jobs to Eastern NC

KINSTON – There’s more investment, and more jobs, coming to Eastern North Carolina, as Kinston-based flyExclusive opened a 48,000 square foot expansion facility at its headquarters this week. The company, which employs more than 750 workers, also plans to add 200 additional employees who will work out of...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
neusenews.com

"Autumn's in the Air" fall festival Saturday

A local non-profit is holding a fall festival event on Saturday, October 15 in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Gunboat Association, the official nonprofit support group for the CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston, is hosting the “Autumn’s in the Air” Fall Festival from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, on the grounds of the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial, located at 2612 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Freeboot Friday wraps, ECU homecoming continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was the last Freeboot Friday of the season for the Uptown Greenville area. It’s all being capped off by the excitement of East Carolina University’s homecoming festivities, which continue into Saturday, leading up to the football game. ECU entertains Memphis for homecoming Saturday’s parade will start at 9 a.m., and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

‘Not So Spooky’ Museum taking place this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A “Not So Spooky” event is taking place at the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville. The family-friendly event kicked off Friday and will run through the weekend. It allows children to experience a more kid-friendly version of a haunted house. Kids are encouraged to dress up, too. It features a […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Lawson Creek Park closed two days for MumFest concert

NEW BERN, Craven County — Lawson Creek Park in New Bern will be closed to the public for two days in preparation for the MumFest concert featuring country music artist Jimmie Allen. The park will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, 2022. It will reopen Saturday,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy