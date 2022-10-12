Read full article on original website
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers …. Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant...
wfxrtv.com
AG Miyares talks violent crime in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Attorney General Jason Miyares held a violent crime reduction roundtable with local leaders in Roanoke Wednesday morning. His visit comes after a particularly violent few days in the star city, with three shootings in three days. Miyares began by saying he and the governor are...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
wfxrtv.com
City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns
City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment …. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg …. The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a...
wfxrtv.com
Discussing Roanoke City School student homeless with members of the McKinney-Vento Program
The number of students homeless in Roanoke City Public Schools is on the rise. As of October 13th, there are 349 students who do not have a place to live. Discussing Roanoke City School student homeless with …. The number of students homeless in Roanoke City Public Schools is on...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg …. The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo...
WDBJ7.com
Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Independent candidates
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Independent candidates’ responses Wednesday night.
wfxrtv.com
FNB - Week 8 - Alleghany at Glenvar
FNB – Week 8 – Alleghany at Glenvar. Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg …. The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night. On the Farm: Oyster Farming. We go on...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
chathamstartribune.com
Carter hopes 2nd bid the charm
After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.
chathamstartribune.com
Jones aims for a fourth term
Alonzo Jones says Danville is pointed in the right direction. And he’s asking city voters for another four years on City Council to help make sure things stay that way. Jones was first elected to City Council in 2010 after serving six years on the Danville School Board. He is looking for this third term on Council.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
wfxrtv.com
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville. On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Thursday...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council Democrat Candidates
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
wfxrtv.com
D.A.S.H Vehicle takes healthcare on the road!
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer’s market today– offering free vaccines to people in the area. D.A.S.H stands for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” and it’s a mobile vaccine clinic RV for people...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
wfirnews.com
Virginia AG: Gun buybacks like Roanoke’s do not reduce gun violence
General Jason Miyares says gun buyback programs like “Groceries Not Guns” in Roanoke are not effective ways to reduce gun-related violence. Supporters of the buybacks say they save lives and keep firearms off the black market if left unsecured or stolen, but speaking today in Roanoke, Miyares says the data in cities holding such events does not suggest they are reducing gun crime numbers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Go Festival kicks off Friday
Meet the Unsung Hero from Week 8 of Friday Night Blitz: William Fleming team equipment manager and coach Ed Thompson. Check out the Play of the Night from Week 8 of Friday Night Blitz: Cave Spring's De'Shawn Johnson's Pick Six. Friday Night Blitz Week 8: Player of the Week (E.C....
