Roanoke, VA

WFXR

Danville looking to identify thousands of unmarked African American graves

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Freedmen’s Cemetery is the oldest African American graveyard in Danville, nestled behind the National Cemetery on Lee Street. Established in the late 1800s, it was already falling into disarray when Danville Police Deputy Chief Ronald Dean Hairston was a young officer working his beat in the neighborhood. “After visiting it a […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg

Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers …. Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

AG Miyares talks violent crime in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Attorney General Jason Miyares held a violent crime reduction roundtable with local leaders in Roanoke Wednesday morning. His visit comes after a particularly violent few days in the star city, with three shootings in three days. Miyares began by saying he and the governor are...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
COVINGTON, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com

City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns

City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursday night.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Amanda Lee
Oliver Hill
WDBJ7.com

Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Independent candidates

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Independent candidates’ responses Wednesday night.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

FNB - Week 8 - Alleghany at Glenvar

FNB – Week 8 – Alleghany at Glenvar.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Carter hopes 2nd bid the charm

After a strong run as a newcomer for an unfinished term on Danville City County, Petrina Carter is angling for a win this fall for one of four full-term seats. Carter ran in a three-way race in 2020 for the final two years remaining on former Councilman Adam Tomer’s term. She was one of the first to announce their candidacy in this year’s elections.
DANVILLE, VA
#Civil Rights#Federal Building#The Southern Manifesto#Naccp
chathamstartribune.com

Jones aims for a fourth term

Alonzo Jones says Danville is pointed in the right direction. And he’s asking city voters for another four years on City Council to help make sure things stay that way. Jones was first elected to City Council in 2010 after serving six years on the Danville School Board. He is looking for this third term on Council.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville

On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville. On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Thursday...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council Democrat Candidates

Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax. Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a grocery tax cut, despite a recent push by Republican state lawmakers and her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith to hold a special session on the topic. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

D.A.S.H Vehicle takes healthcare on the road!

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer’s market today– offering free vaccines to people in the area. D.A.S.H stands for “Delivering Accessible and Sustainable Health” and it’s a mobile vaccine clinic RV for people...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Virginia AG: Gun buybacks like Roanoke’s do not reduce gun violence

General Jason Miyares says gun buyback programs like “Groceries Not Guns” in Roanoke are not effective ways to reduce gun-related violence. Supporters of the buybacks say they save lives and keep firearms off the black market if left unsecured or stolen, but speaking today in Roanoke, Miyares says the data in cities holding such events does not suggest they are reducing gun crime numbers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Go Festival kicks off Friday

Meet the Unsung Hero from Week 8 of Friday Night Blitz: William Fleming team equipment manager and coach Ed Thompson. Check out the Play of the Night from Week 8 of Friday Night Blitz: Cave Spring's De'Shawn Johnson's Pick Six. Friday Night Blitz Week 8: Player of the Week (E.C....
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

