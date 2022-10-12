ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County crash leads to DWI arrest

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 1st in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle that appeared to have gone off of the roadway and sustained damage.

Deputies made contact with the driver, David Spry, 59 of South Kortright.

Upon making contact, deputies determined that Spry was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Spry was transported from the scene by EMS to O’Connor Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Later on, he was arrested and charged with one count of Driving While Intoxicated. He was released on appearance tickets and is set to appear at the Town of Stamford Court at a later date.

Spry was also issued a traffic summons for moving from a lane unsafely.

