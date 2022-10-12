A fire that erupted Thursday in a storage facility on the east end of Moreno Valley caused major damage to the building and the vehicles parked adjacent to it. The three-alarm blaze was reported at 6:40 a.m. in the 28900 block of Spruce Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, in a warehousing district, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO