mynewsla.com
3 Injured in Residential Building Fire in Long Beach
A second-alarm fire damaged a high-rise residential building in Long Beach Friday and left three people injured. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue about 11:30 a.m. extinguished the flames in a sixth-floor unit in about a half-hour, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. A man in...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Several Injured in Pomona Crash
One person was killed and 12 others injured in a crash in Pomona Friday evening and the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred just before 7:45 p.m. in the area of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. Details surrounding the...
mynewsla.com
Three Children Burned While Playing with Fireworks in Moreno Valley
Three children were burned Friday while playing with fireworks at a Moreno Valley apartment complex, leading to emergency treatment for all of the victims. The youths suffered injuries shortly after 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County sheriff’s and fire departments.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Destroys MoVal Storage Facility, Damages Vehicles
A fire that erupted Thursday in a storage facility on the east end of Moreno Valley caused major damage to the building and the vehicles parked adjacent to it. The three-alarm blaze was reported at 6:40 a.m. in the 28900 block of Spruce Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, in a warehousing district, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Riverside Mobile Home, Crews Rescue Occupant
A fire in a Riverside mobile home park Thursday caused major damage to one of the units, from which the resident was rescued by firefighters. The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pierce Street, just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, in the Meadows Mobile Park, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Looking for Hit-And-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a man who was crossing a street in Long Beach. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon arrival, officers located...
mynewsla.com
Perris Donation Scam Prompts Warning from Authorities
Three teenagers in Perris were caught allegedly soliciting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral that Riverside County sheriff’s officials said Friday was bogus, warning the public not to fall prey to similar scams. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall said that the juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 17,...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Shot During Argument in Hyde Park
A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested for Alleged Holdup on Elsinore Street
One of two men accused of robbing a Lake Elsinore resident on the street at gunpoint was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond Friday, while his alleged cohort remained jailed. Carlos Fabian Ventura Calderon, 18, and Alfredo Dominguez, 23, both of Perris, were arrested and booked into the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in ATV Crash Near Acton
A person driving an all terrain vehicle was killed Saturday when it crashed in an unincorporated area of Acton. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:01 a.m. to the junction of Forest View Road and Mountain View Road where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in 14 Freeway Crash in Palmdale Area
A motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, authorities said Friday. The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Avenue O-8, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, the 23-year-old Lancaster man was riding...
mynewsla.com
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Octogenarian in Mar Vista
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz
A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for...
mynewsla.com
Man in Custody in Stabbing of Woman in North Hollywood
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors in North Hollywood and attacking two other people at a bus stop, authorities said. Jonathan Cole, 30, who is homeless, was arrested a short time after the crime, which occurred about...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Suspects in Killing of Store Clerk
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find three accomplices of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly killing a convenience store clerk in Highland Park by hitting him in the head with a scooter. Steven Reyes, 68, was struck about 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 100...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. at Via Marina and Marquesas Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Andrew Chilcott, 39, of Marina del Rey, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him ‘Wuhan’
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
