Proposed RV park denied by planning commission in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A proposed RV park was denied Tuesday evening by the planning commission in Anderson County.
The plan was is to have 12 RV lots built right off of Highway 81, and each customer can only stay there for up to 90 days.PREVIOUS STORY: Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.
However, that plan was met with a lot of pushback from residents in the surrounding Piercetown community.
Some of the residents said they thought an RV park would devalue their neighborhood and bring about crime.
The proposal was voted down unanimously.
