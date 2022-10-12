ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russian security forces say a key bridge to Crimea was sabotaged by a truck bomb hidden inside rolls of plastic wrap that repeatedly went unnoticed

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XCjY_0iVuMnGL00
The Kerch Strait Bridge between Russia and Crimea was damaged in a blast on October 8, 2022.

AP Photo

  • Russia says a key bridge to Crimea was attacked by a truck bomb hidden in rolls of plastic.
  • Russia's Federal Security Service said Ukrainian military intelligence organized the bombing.
  • Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the weekend bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge.

Authorities in Russia said on Wednesday that the weekend attack on the key bridge between the country and Crimea was carried out with a truck bomb hidden inside rolls of plastic wrap that repeatedly went unnoticed through several locations.

Russia's Federal Security Service claimed that the bombing — which Russian President Vladimir Putin has deemed a "terrorist attack" — was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and its head, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the Saturday bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, but Ukrainian officials have hinted that the eastern European country may have sabotaged the span to the annexed territory of Crimea.

Russia's Federal Security Service said that the explosive device that destroyed part of the bridge was "camouflaged" in rolls of construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets weighing in total more than 25 tons.

Beginning in early August, the explosive device moved around from Ukraine's Odesa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse, crossed the Russian-Georgian border, and was moved to Armenia by the first week of October, according to Russia's Federal Security Service.

"At the same time, control over the movement of cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal transportation scheme was carried out by an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate" of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Russia's Federal Security Service said.

The agency said it had detained eight people — five citizens of Russia and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia — in connection to the bridge bombing.

"The investigation into the attack continues," the Russian agency said. "All its organizers and accomplices, including foreign citizens, will be held accountable in accordance with Russian law."

The Russian military on Monday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine , including the capital Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia, as retaliation for the bridge blast amid the Kremlin's war with Ukraine.

However, Russia has a long history of fabricating narratives as part of its propaganda campaign .

The US Department of State said in January, "Over many years, Russia has fabricated a set of false narratives that its disinformation and propaganda ecosystem persistently injects into the global information environment."

"These narratives act like a template, which enables the Kremlin to adjust these narratives, with one consistency – a complete disregard for truth as it shapes the information environment to support its policy goals," the State Department said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 32

Christopher Stonge
2d ago

hmm so a tactical infrastructure attack on a bridge is a terrorist attack. but missile strikes targeting civilians are not your at war Russia

Reply(1)
20
james mcclain
2d ago

Putin deems it a "terrorists attack", if anyone should know it's him! He is fast becoming the world's leading expert on that subject.

Reply
12
Sean Ueland
2d ago

my theory is that there was a car bomb in the judge's vehicle and it happened to go off when he was next to/ right behind the ammunition truck. A lot more plausible then this story.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Federal Security Service#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#The Kerch Strait Bridge#Ap Photo#Ukrainian#Ministry Of Defense#European#Bulgarian#Ruse#Russian Georgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

667K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy