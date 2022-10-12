Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
iheart.com
Dog of the week and more!
Senior dog lovers, get ready to fall in love with Horace! Horace is a 9-year-old Retriever mix ready to settle down with a family for his golden years! This handsome boy thinks he's a lapdog, loves attention, and is a gentleman when accepting treats! He's been well-mannered around the other dogs he's met at the shelter, but would likely do best with calm, respectful dogs due to his age. Help us get Horace out of the shelter and into a loving foster or forever home today!
BLINK kicks off with parade, surprise finale
BLINK 2022 kicked off Thursday with a parade through downtown Cincinnati, which even included a surprise finale.
lovelandbeacon.com
REMINDER! St. Columban Harvest Festival: This Friday-n-Saturday
LOVELAND, OH (October 13, 2022 ) –Join us this weekend for family fun and parish community fellowship! Friday and Saturday evenings 5:30-11P.m., October 14-15, on the grounds of St. Columban Church in Loveland, Ohio. The tents are going up right now and the forecast calls for two beautiful autumn...
Middletown PD host ‘Candy with a Cop’ event for children with disabilities
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — For children who are unable to Trick or Treat due to a disability, the Middletown Police Department want to make sure they still have a sweet Halloween. The Middletown Police Department will be holding their 7th annual Candy with a Cop event on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We enjoy it, we try […]
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEFS
A Soup and Sandwich Supper will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380. Everyone is invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds will go toward Quaker projects.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:. ‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’. “WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.
WKRC
Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
wnewsj.com
‘Word for Word’: Rodney Crowell coming to Murphy Theatre
WILMINGTON — Renowned singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell is bringing his Word for Word Tour to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. As the consummate craftsman of lyric and melody, Rodney Crowell is hailed as an American treasure. In his new book “Word...
iheart.com
Trick or Treat Date and Time Set in WCH and Hillsboro
With October now in full swing, the date and time for this year’s Trick or Treat in Washington CH has been announced. According to the Washington CH Police Department, Trick or Treat in the city of Washington CH will take place on Thursday, October 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wnewsj.com
Grateful for our farm families
This week we had an important date on our calendar – National Farmers Day (October 12) — a day to honor hardworking farmers throughout America’s history. Census data would tell you that the average age of the U.S. farmer is 58. An aging occupation that we rely so heavily on in our day to day lives.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.
wnewsj.com
Caught green-handed #3
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District “busted” Shawna Derkson of Wilmington putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Wilmington. Shawna recently moved to Wilmington from Illinois, but she was sure to bring her...
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Wake up, Cincinnati! Largest coffee festival in the Midwest returns in October
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival will be brewing up an exciting weekend for coffee and tea lovers October 22 and 23 with more than 50 vendors, contests, demonstrations and music.
wnewsj.com
First Christian Church welcomes new interim minister
WILMINGTON — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 120 Columbus St. is excited to announce Rev. Connor L. Thompson as its new interim minister. Rev. Thompson’s first worship service at First Christian will be Sunday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. A soup luncheon will be held after...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
wnewsj.com
Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.
WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the bloat for the first time
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo family is finally all together. Zoo officials said baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker finally joined the bloat in hippo cove Thursday morning. The hippo care team said Tucker took cues from Bibi during his first outing with the full bloat and gave Fritz...
