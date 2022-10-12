ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now

CSL - Free Report) stands to gain from robust strength in its businesses, acquired assets, a solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that might make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) player a smart choice now. Brisk Business:...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Should Value Investors Buy Methanex (MEOH) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $113.46, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Reasons to Retain FLEX Stock in Your Portfolio at the Moment

FLEX - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its solutions across the end markets like automotive, health and industrial verticals. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, the company’s revenue estimates are pegged at $28.9 billion and $29.8 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11% and 3.2%, respectively. The...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
CHX vs. HWM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

CHX - Free Report) or Howmet (. HWM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CSIQ - Free Report) closed at $30.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 28.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.
UFP Industries (UFPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

UFP Industries (. UFPI - Free Report) closed at $72.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FSR - Free Report) closed at $6.88, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.22% over the past month,...
What's in the Cards for Travelers (TRV) in Q3 Earnings?

TRV - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 19. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 26.8%. Factors to Consider. Premium in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been driven by strong retention rates across...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $501.44, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had gained 1.55% over...
