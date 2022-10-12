Read full article on original website
Warriors Cross Country Win East Regionals
Worland High School Cross Country was in Torrington Thursday for the Wyoming 3A East Reginal Championships. The Boys finished 1st and would be the Wyoming 3A Regional Champions. Senior Jack Bishop won the race with an amazing time of 17:01.4 nearly 15 seconds faster than the 2nd place finisher. Sophomores...
Worland vs Lander Football Rivalry Nears A Century
The Worland Warriors are set to take on the Lander Tigers Friday Night in Lander. Last season the Warriors would take a 24-17 win over Lander. The Warriors and the Tigers first played 97 years ago in 1925. A game the Warriors would win. The two teams have met 86...
Filly XC Runs Away with Regional Title, Broncs Finish 2nd
The Cody Cross Country teams were in Lander for the Class 3A West Regional on Thursday. The Cody Fillies are Regional Tournament Champions. Both teams would perform exceptionally. The Fillies ran away with the team title, literally, while the Broncs would finish in 2nd. Starting things off with a look...
Wyoming Football Fans Could Win a Freezer Full of Beef
Are you a Wyoming football fan? Do you want a chance to win a freezer full of beef?. Cook up some beef the next time you tailgate and post your photos with the hashtag #WYBeef. Wyoming football fans who post photos of beef tailgaiting are eligible to win a freezer...
Dave Walsh: 40 Years In Wyoming For The ‘Voice Of The Cowboys’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was truly one of the most important moments in my life, and it was a moment that would have an impact on not just my life, but the lives of those closest to me. This moment happened four decades ago...
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Make My Day: Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. James Davis’ 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. “Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things,” Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
Halloween Across Wyoming: Plenty Of Time Left To Get In The Halloween Spirit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two spirits are said to haunt Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Cheyenne since an immigrant died working on the bell tower, along with the pastor who hired him. That’s just one of several haunted or harrowing locations that may appear...
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
“Spectacular” Fall Weather in the Forecast
Spectacular Fall weather is expected through the rest of the week. Here’s a 3-Day Forecast for Riverton, Casper, and Jackson. Elsewhere weather conditions will be similar.
So Far, So Good: Wyoming Ranchers Are OK With Wind Energy Projects, But Time Will Tell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While there’s no shortage of people and entities challenging wind energy projects across Wyoming, you won’t find many Cowboy State ranchers among them. But more conflicts could arise with grazing on public lands as more turbines are approved and built.
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
