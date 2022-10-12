Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12
Lou DiPalma, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 12, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 10 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
Where They Stand: GOP governor candidate Ashley Kalus
Kalus is running against incumbent Dan McKee in the race for Rhode Island governor.
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dan McKee, candidate for Governor￼￼￼
Dan McKee, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Governor, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 20 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
RICAS scores have already been provided to RI officials, test vendor says
"MCAS is in first place -- that's Massachusetts -- and then Rhode Island will follow," Gov. Dan McKee said in Tuesday night's debate when pressed about the results.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Governor McKee Blasts RIPTA for Failures in Letter to Board
Governor Dan McKee, in a letter to the board of the Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority, called on the leadership to immediately take action to correct staffing and specifically to address the failure of picking up Providence public school students. Scott Avedisian, the former Republican Mayor of Warwick and the...
NECN
Rhode Island Midterm 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need to Know
Voters across Rhode Island will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Several key races line the state’s midterm ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more. From who’s on the ballot to polling locations...
RELATED PEOPLE
GoLocalProv
Fung’s Foodie Strategy for Victory
The foodie campaign for congress is now upon us in Rhode Island. GOP candidate Allan Fung’s newest TV commercial unveils his new energy plan in his effort to win the open second congressional seat. Energy costs are rocketing. OPEC+ has cut oil exports setting gasoline prices shooting upward. In...
whatsupnewp.com
Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million
Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million, according to her campaign finance report filed on Oct. 11.
How Rhode Islanders can save money amid skyrocketing energy costs
Why the RI energy price hikes are happening and what you can do to lower costs.
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
IN THIS ARTICLE
johnstonsunrise.net
Fung surges in Rhode Island CD2 polls
Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Rhode Island’s second Congressional seat. “People will vote their pocket books,” said Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena. “The economy is paramount on people’s minds.”. Last week, Polisena appeared on-stage with...
Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl
Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate...
Survey: Baker is most popular governor in US, McKee near last
The poll shows Baker has a 74% approval rating, which is the highest among all of the governors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Coming Next Week: Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential
Starting on Monday, GoLocal will unveil its list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. This is the third time GoLocal has published this list over the past decade. In the inaugural edition in 2013, GoLocalProv teamed up WealthEngine — a leading provider of sophisticated wealth identification and...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee launces website to help Rhode Islanders with winter bills
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor McKee will announce a website with resources that might help Rhode Islander’s afford their electric bills this winter. Gov. McKee will be with the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), as well as the Department of Human Resources (DHS), to announce this at the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission in Warwick this morning.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces RFP for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore qind
Governor Dan McKee today announced the request for proposals for the offshore wind procurement has been released by the State’s primary utility company, Rhode Island Energy, for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. In July, Governor McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by...
Comments / 0