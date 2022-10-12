Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the operator of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop in the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO