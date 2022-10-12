Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
WBOC
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
firststateupdate.com
WMDT.com
WBOC
Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One
DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Rachel Franks. Franks was last seen on October 13, 2022, in the Delmar area. Attempts to contact or locate Franks have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Franks is described as a...
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a home invasion late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, troopers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway for a reported home invasion with a shooting. Police say the male victim, a 19-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 19-year-old female, was hit once in her lower extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.
WBOC
Search for Cause Continues After Massive Seaford Warehouse Fire
SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning. Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one. “In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Six Subjects Following Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit. On October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the operator of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop in the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then fled from the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.
WBOC
Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
WMDT.com
Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
WGMD Radio
Fire Destroys Warehouses in Seaford
A fire at a commercial warehouse in an industrial park Seaford is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office. Seaford firefighters were called just before 7am to Harrington Street where they found smoke and flames coming from structures on the property. Multiple fire companies assisted at the scene from both Delaware and Maryland. Fire officials say two warehouse or storage buildings were destroyed and other structures at the site were damaged.
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
WGMD Radio
Seaford Police Investigating Saturday Shooting
Seaford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday – just before midnight on Perkins Street. Police were told that two victims were treated at TidalHealth Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police learned that an unknown subject fired from an unknown vehicle and left the scene. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Mills at 302—629-6648 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Million Dollar Commercial Fire Injures Several Firefighters Wednesday
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial property in Seaford, Delaware on October 12, 2022, according to Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Galaska. Galaska said the fire, reported shortly before 7:00 A.M., occurred in the 500 block of Harrington Street....
