ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Southern Christmas Show

Spruce Pine Southern Shristmas Show 1-day craft show Nov 5th. Show hours: 9am-5pm 31 cross street “Whitson building” Spruce Pine, NC. 60+ local artist and crafters with handmade Christmas gifts. This 1 day indoor event helps benefit the Mountaineer Shriners. There is fun for the whole family! Meet Santa and have family Christmas photos made with professional photographer Theresa Lewis. Sample delicious fudge, kettle corn and baked goods. Signup for door prizes and raffles. Show guest can purchase jewelry, pottery, glassware, wreaths, wood, signs, baked goods, quilts, tea products, t-shirts, decorative items, key chains, wire-wrap jewels, crochet, and a ton of other wonderful gifts. Admission $1. Free parking! Call our show office for more event info at (828) 688-1148.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Head of Conserving Carolina to speak at FENCE

The Tryon Garden Club will host a presentation featuring Kieran Roe of Conserving Carolina titled “Protecting, Restoring, and Inspiring Appreciation of the Natural World in Polk County and Beyond: The Work of Conserving Carolina.” The presentation will take place at FENCE on Wednesday, Oct 19, at 5 p.m., and is open to the public.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County Parks and Rec to hold public meeting to renew Gibson Park

Community invited to share ideas on Master Plan, playground. COLUMBUS––On Tuesday, October 25, a public meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Stearns Gym regarding Gibson Park in Columbus. The meeting will be held by Polk County Parks, Recreation and Maintenance. Polk County Parks and Rec invites...
POLK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Tryon, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk Schools: Status quo, or is it time for change?

11 school board candidates share their thoughts in three forums. Voters will have a crowded ballot of choices in this November’s election for Polk County’s nonpartisan school board. Three recent forums have provided insights into the candidates’ educational vision, their system priorities, and how to bridge the divisiveness and rancor of the past two years.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Spotlight On: Lake Lure’s Flowering Bridge

Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”
LAKE LURE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Lanier Library#Dupont Forest#Mount Mitchell
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck

Amelia “Nicki” Calhoun Truluck passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, after a long bout with Parkinson’s. Nicki was born in Tryon at the old St. Luke’s Hospital on December 31, 1950. Educated in the Tryon City Schools, she graduated from Ashley Hall in Charleston, S.C. She attended Converse College where she studied voice.
TRYON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Stacy Bradley Design highlights handcrafted fashion at TIEC

In early September, the latest addition to the Tryon International Equestrian Center, Stacy Bradley Design, owned by Katherine Kurz, set up shop at Cabin 14B on the retail row by the Silo Bar. The cabin-sized boutique specializes in several unique brands that create one-of-a-kind and handcrafted fashions to provide an...
TRYON, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy