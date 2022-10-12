ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REhPl_0iVuIJpp00

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, have ended their engagement.

The 30-year-old television personality and Mobley announced their split in a joint statement Tuesday on Instagram.

"While the last year has been incredibly exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," the pair wrote.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," they added. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Messer and Mobley got engaged during a trip to Costa Rica in August. The pair said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September that they were planning "a big wedding" for 2023.

Messer has three daughters, Adalynn Faith, 9, with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 12, with her ex-husband Corey Simms.

The television personality came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and has since starred on Teen Mom 2.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Settles Nasty Divorce & Spousal Support Battle With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

After months of arguments, Valerie Bertinelli has privately settled her divorce from bitter ex Tom Vitale. According to documents obtained by Radar, things came to a conclusion this week, though neither of them were present in the court room when the case was settled with judge Hank Goldberg.As OK! previously reported, the Hot in Cleveland alum, 62, filed for separation in November 2021 and requested Vitale to not receive spousal support, citing their prenup. However, he challenged the "validity" of the prenuptial agreement and asked for $50,000 per month in addition to $200,00 for his legal fees.His legal team claimed...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Teen Mom 2#Television#Mtv
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Giving Birth at Home Was Incredible! Let Me Explain Why!

Kailyn Lowry may or may not be pregnant with her fifth child. The Internet sure thinks she is. But while fans and followers debate whether or not the Teen Mom veteran is expecting yet again, Lowry was asked late last week about her home birth experience when it came to baby number-four.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Bigger Person’ Amid Joe Gorga Feud, Reveals the Last Time They Spoke

Staying civil. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed how she’s handling her mom’s feud with uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I'm just also trying to be the bigger person,” Gia, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022, confirming that the estrangement has been hard on […]
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
463K+
Followers
66K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy