Phys.org
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Phys.org
New characterization methods developed to identify light elements
In research published today in Nano Letters, physicists have delivered an unexpected boost for researchers with a new technique for 3D nanoscale elemental analysis for ion-electron microscope systems that allows the scientific community to take their work to the next level—particularly in the fields of energy storage and sustainability.
Phys.org
Next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing technology
Researchers from Quantum-Si have published an article in Science that showcases how single-molecule protein sequencing via semiconductor chip and Time Domain Sequencing technologies will transform life science and biomedical research. This first-of-its-kind sequencing process, which provides an unparalleled understanding of proteins, will advance drug discovery and diagnostics and bring transformative health and disease insights to the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Smart materials: Metal cations regulate thermoresponsive polymers
Often referred to as smart materials, temperature-responsive or thermoresponsive polymers are gaining attention for their ability to respond to external temperature changes, allowing for an extensive range of applications. Making this smart material even smarter by improving the flexibility of its response to temperature, Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have developed a novel polymer, the thermoresponsiveness of which can easily be regulated by changing the type and mixing ratio of ionic species. Their findings were published in Macromolecules.
Phys.org
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration
Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Phys.org
Cryo-electron microscopy reveals how cold-sensing cell channels are manipulated by chemicals to induce cold sensation
A team of researchers affiliated with the Duke University School of Medicine, Lehigh University and the National Institutes of Health has revealed the molecular means by which cold-sensing channels in cells are manipulated by certain chemicals to induce a cold sensation. The study is published in the journal Science. Prior...
Phys.org
Changing direction: Research team discovers switchable electronic chirality in an achiral Kagome superconductor
An international research team led by the Department of Microstructured Quantum Matter at the MPSD reports the first observation of switchable chiral transport in a structurally achiral crystal, the Kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5. Their work has been published in Nature. Whether or not an object is indistinguishable from its mirror image...
Phys.org
Research team develops a theory to improve the energy efficiency of electronic devices
The University of Alicante Quantum Chemistry group has predicted and published the existence of a new natural phenomenon in matter-radiation interaction, which has recently been experimentally confirmed. This finding is the subject of the review that the group's researcher Juan Carlos Sancho García has submitted to the journal Nature, having been invited to publish in its "News & Views" section.
Phys.org
Liquid crystal templated chiral nanomaterials, a comprehensive review
Chirality is omnipresent in living organisms and nature. Chiral architectures can be found at a variety of hierarchical levels, ranging from atomic and molecular to supramolecular, macroscopic, and galactic scales. However, chirality at a molecular scale is inherently weak, and extending the chirality from molecules to nanomaterials could bring many new opportunities for the design and synthesis of emerging chiral functional nanomaterials with a remarkable improvement in chiroptical properties.
Phys.org
A molecular multi-qubit model system for quantum computing
Molecules could make useful systems for quantum computers, but they must contain individually addressable, interacting quantum bit centers. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now presented a molecular model with three different coupled qubit centers. As each center is spectroscopically addressable, quantum information processing (QIP) algorithms could be developed for this molecular multi-qubit system for the first time, the team says.
Phys.org
Creating stronger and more ductile microlattice materials with reduced unit sizes
Projection micro stereolithography (PμSL) has emerged as a powerful three-dimensional (3D) printing technique for manufacturing polymer structures with micron-scale high resolution at high printing speed, which enables the production of customized 3D microlattices with feature sizes down to several microns. However, the mechanical properties of as-printed polymers were not systemically studied at the relevant length scales, especially when the feature sizes step into micron/sub-micron level, limiting its reliable performance prediction in micro/nanolattice and other metamaterial applications.
Phys.org
Synthetic cells communicate with organic cells
Many things are already possible when it comes to mimicking organic cells. For example, Jan van Hest's group has developed a synthetic cell platform in which all kinds of cell aspects can be mimicked in order to better understand them. With her background in cell biology and biochemistry, Marleen van Stevendaal wanted to investigate whether it was possible for these synthetic cells to communicate with organic cells. In her thesis, she describes how she succeeded in this.
Phys.org
Machine learning predicts heat capacities of metal-organic frameworks
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are a class of materials that contain nano-sized pores. These pores give MOFs record-breaking internal surface areas, which make them extremely versatile for a number of applications: separating petrochemicals and gases, mimicking DNA, producing hydrogen, and removing heavy metals, fluoride anions, and even gold from water are just a few examples.
Phys.org
A crystalline attoclock: Ultrafast motion of free electrons in solids tracked to within attoseconds
From experience, driving through the city center takes longer than covering the same distance on an open country road. After all, you will encounter a lot of other road users, red lights, road works and traffic jams in the city center. Conversely, if you want to find out how busy a road is without having to join the traffic, you can measure the time it takes cars to travel a certain distance. This is precisely how traffic obstructions are identified by modern navigation systems. In the microcosm, this concept is maintained. When electrons (the smallest possible charge carriers) move through solids, they can interact with other electrons, changing their dynamics. However, due to the tiny mass of the electrons, the relevant processes take place unimaginably fast and they follow the intriguing laws of quantum physics rather than classical mechanics.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features
Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
Phys.org
Study shows tectonics to be main driver of hillslope 'connectivity'
Chances are good that most people reading this are situated on a hillslope, as hillslopes cover some 90% of the Earth's landmass. Hillslopes are critical landscape features that move water from ridges down to valleys, transport sediments and nutrients, and link terrestrial ecosystems with aquatic ones—facets of a hillslope's "connectivity."
Phys.org
Physicists reach qubit computing breakthrough
Researchers from Arizona State University and Zhejiang University in China, along with two theorists from the United Kingdom, have been able to demonstrate for the first time that large numbers of quantum bits, or qubits, can be tuned to interact with each other while maintaining coherence for an unprecedentedly long time, in a programmable, solid state superconducting processor.
Phys.org
Deadly piston pump: How a colonization factor is secreted by bacterial type 4 pili
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its seventh ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
