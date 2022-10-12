Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
ComicBook
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
Sam’s Club membership fees are about to go up: Here’s what to know
For the first time since 2013 - and for some, since 1999 - Sam's Club members are about to see their membership fee go up.
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event
A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.
ComicBook
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Pokemon Split Pad Compact and Pro Controllers Are On Sale Now
HORI is giving their popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch a more ergonomic redesign with a Compact edition (dubbed Split Pad Fit in Japan) that offers a less chunky, more Joy-Con-esque experience. Once again, they have partnered with the Pokemon Company to spice up the design. Interestingly, they have also released two new Pokemon-themed designs for the original Split Pad Pro, so it seems as though they will continue to sell both styles.
