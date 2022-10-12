Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane
Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
ComicBook
Robbie Coltrane Dead: Harry Potter Actor Was 72
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor who became beloved by a generation of moviegoers as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise of films, has died, according to a statement from his agency, WMA. He was 72 years old. Prior to Harry Potter, the star had a memorable role as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. In addition to his big-screen work, Coltrane was a comedian and writer who starred in 25 stories over 13 years as the cantankerous but brilliant police consultant Dr. Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald on the British detective series Cracker. He earned three consecutive BAFTA best actor trophies for the series.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'
Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
iheart.com
Science Has Determined the Most Beautiful Woman on Earth
Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But that never stops people from using that old Greek formula that's commonly referred to as the Golden Ratio of Beauty to pit women against each other. The latest analysis, by some plastic surgeon I'm not gonna give free airtime to,...
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Claims Old Warner Bros. Leadership Didn't Want Henry Cavill Return
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson claims that the old Warner Bros. leadership didn't want Henry Cavill to return. In an interview shared by @AjepArts on Twitter, The Rock explained the process that got Superman back in the game for this movie. It seems like the previous regime at Warner Bros. had other plans. Johnson goes through his record of events and hammers on the fact that he's been trying to get Cavill back into the DC universe for six years now. It's been reported that the company had multiple other plans for Superman projects and the character did appear in Shazam and Peacemaker to name a few examples. Whether it was going to be a recast situation or merely extended negotiations with the actor, fans were left to wonder. Now, it seems like he's 100 percent back for the time being. Check out the entirety of his comments down below!
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
murphysmultiverse.com
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
Meadow Walker breaks down in tears during lunch with husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Meadow Walker broke down in tears on Tuesday during an outing with her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker was photographed crying at an outdoor New York City restaurant, where she and Thornton-Allan — who tied the knot last October — were dining. Paps captured the upset brunette engaging in a tense conversation with her partner before getting up from the table and wailing as she made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Crouching down to the ground, Meadow, 23, continued to sob into her cream-colored sweater — which she paired with pink joggers — until...
Geena Davis stuns in black and white dress at W Magazine 50th Anniversary bash in NYC... after calling out former co-star Bill Murray
Geena Davis spoke out about actor Bill Murray, claiming that he insisted on using a massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite, later screaming at on set. And on Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
TVOvermind
Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives on in His Lovely Daughter
The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.
