Charleston County, SC

Holiday Festival of Lights to open for season on November 11

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? The Holiday Festival of Lights is set to open to the public on November 11.

The annual event, which takes place throughout James Island County Park, features over two million lights, hundreds of light displays, and activities for the entire family.

‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in Lowcountry neighborhood

“Cruise along the three-mile display of glimmering lights throughout the park, featuring over 750 light displays. Don’t forget – guests can also park the car and explore many additional attractions on foot,” said event organizers with Charleston County Parks.

Guests can roam through festival shops, snack on seasonal treats, and stroll through the Winter Wonderland and Enchanted Walking Trail featuring sand sculptures and life-size greeting cards designed by students at area schools. You can even take a ride on the train for an up-close view of the festival.

“Santa is waiting to hear what everyone wants for Christmas! He will be in the park at Santa’s Village nightly from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23,” organizers said.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine, from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. beginning November 11 through December 31.

