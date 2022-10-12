Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
Seattle, King County to use 'housing first' approach to tackle homelessness
(The Center Square) – A housing command center is now fully operational in Seattle’s Emergency Operations Center and is tasked with using a housing first approach to end homelessness. The center is run by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority with collaboration from organizations like We Are In...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼
Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
KING-5
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
seattlespectator.com
Did Seattle Just End “Defund the Police?”
“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
The Stranger
King County Wants to Help You Clear Your Weed Conviction
Ten years after Washington state legalized cannabis, King County Executive Dow Constantine is stepping up the County’s efforts to help people with weed-related convictions clear those marks from their criminal record. As part of his proposed $15.8 billion budget for the next two years, he wants to spend $2 million in cannabis tax revenue on beefing up the County’s outreach program that proactively contacts people with cannabis-related convictions to help them expunge those records and also wipe any outstanding court fines and fees.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
RELATED PEOPLE
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
Yakima Herald Republic
As Seattle police charge man in stabbing death of Yakama woman, family raises awareness
TOPPENISH — A small group sat in the Meninick Chambers at the Yakama Nation main office as a Seattle Police Department detective prepared to talk about the investigation into the murder of their relative, Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson. Homicide detective Josh Rurey drove from Seattle on Oct....
Seattle to end COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Halloween
Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell said Tuesday the city would lift its COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Oct. 31, aligning with the end of Washington's statewide emergency order.
seattlemedium.com
Podcast: Seattle Black Firefighter’s Central Area Property
Rhythm and News podcast interview with retired seattle firefighter Clarence Williams about the fight for the Central Area property. Interview by Chris Bennett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows Murray outpacing Smiley ahead of election
With less than a month to go before election day, a new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray with a 12-point lead over her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. The poll asked respondents ‘if the election were held today, who would you vote for?’. 52% of...
KUOW
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
SeaTac raises minimum wage to highest in the nation, city says
The city of SeaTac is raising its minimum wage for hospitability and transportation workers, starting in 2023. The city points to data from the UC Berkley Labor Center which indicates SeaTac will have the highest minimum wage in the nation. Baseline pay for these workers will increase from the current $17.54 an hour to $19.06 in 2023.
seattlemedium.com
Black Firefighters Raising Funds To Help Save Their Historic Central Area Property
Since February of 2022, the Seattle Black Firefighters Association (SBFFA) has been embattled in a legal dispute over property ownership and heritage. According to Clarence Williams, a past president and one of the original founders of the organization, SBFFA’s property on the corner of 23rd and Pike St. was being put up for sale by their three-person board of directors without the knowledge or input from many of the current and past members of the organization. While the organization’s bylaws did not provide clear guidance with regards to the approval process for the sale of assets that belong to the organization, Williams claims that many of the long-time members of the organization, including those who were responsible for acquiring the property in 1972, are not in favor of selling the property, and that the sale of the property would remove a landmark that has a significant place in Seattle’s Black history.
Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
Comments / 0