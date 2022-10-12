ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattlemedium.com

Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down

Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
seattlespectator.com

Did Seattle Just End "Defund the Police?"

“Stop killing us! Stop killing us! Stop killing us!”. This is one of many chants that united national uprisings in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the nation and world saw mass uprisings that challenged the legitimacy of policing bureaucracy, many activists, young people and even some insulated homeowners, organized under the banner “Defund the Police.”
City
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
The Stranger

King County Wants to Help You Clear Your Weed Conviction

Ten years after Washington state legalized cannabis, King County Executive Dow Constantine is stepping up the County’s efforts to help people with weed-related convictions clear those marks from their criminal record. As part of his proposed $15.8 billion budget for the next two years, he wants to spend $2 million in cannabis tax revenue on beefing up the County’s outreach program that proactively contacts people with cannabis-related convictions to help them expunge those records and also wipe any outstanding court fines and fees.
Bruce Harrell
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
KUOW

SeaTac raises minimum wage to highest in the nation, city says

The city of SeaTac is raising its minimum wage for hospitability and transportation workers, starting in 2023. The city points to data from the UC Berkley Labor Center which indicates SeaTac will have the highest minimum wage in the nation. Baseline pay for these workers will increase from the current $17.54 an hour to $19.06 in 2023.
seattlemedium.com

Black Firefighters Raising Funds To Help Save Their Historic Central Area Property

Since February of 2022, the Seattle Black Firefighters Association (SBFFA) has been embattled in a legal dispute over property ownership and heritage. According to Clarence Williams, a past president and one of the original founders of the organization, SBFFA’s property on the corner of 23rd and Pike St. was being put up for sale by their three-person board of directors without the knowledge or input from many of the current and past members of the organization. While the organization’s bylaws did not provide clear guidance with regards to the approval process for the sale of assets that belong to the organization, Williams claims that many of the long-time members of the organization, including those who were responsible for acquiring the property in 1972, are not in favor of selling the property, and that the sale of the property would remove a landmark that has a significant place in Seattle’s Black history.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
