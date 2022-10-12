Read full article on original website
Bills S Micah Hyde ‘in good spirits’ after neck surgery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde is “doing extremely well,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, following surgery on Hyde’s injured neck that will reportedly sideline him for up to nine months. “He’s in good spirits,” McDermott said. “He certainly misses being here and we...
Bills Cam Lewis talks charitable causes, love for Buffalo after playing at UB
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the history of the University at Buffalo, only about 30 players have made it to play pro football, and one of those guys is current Buffalo cornerback, Cam Lewis. With his college days under his belt and the last few years on the...
Tre’Davious White returns to Bills practice
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to the practice field on Wednesday but will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Prior to practice, Sean McDermott announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for White to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. “We’re...
