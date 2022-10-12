ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Bills S Micah Hyde ‘in good spirits’ after neck surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Micah Hyde is “doing extremely well,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday, following surgery on Hyde’s injured neck that will reportedly sideline him for up to nine months. “He’s in good spirits,” McDermott said. “He certainly misses being here and we...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Tre’Davious White returns to Bills practice

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White returned to the practice field on Wednesday but will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. Prior to practice, Sean McDermott announced the team has opened the 21-day practice window for White to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. “We’re...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy