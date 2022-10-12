Read full article on original website
Jackson’s main pedestrian trail is getting some additional improvements
JACKSON, MI – More improvements are coming to Jackson’s main pedestrian trail with the help of state funding. The Jackson City Council approved 6-0 to accept grant funding from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant to improve the MLK Equality Trail in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. These funds will push forward a project previously approved to replace portions of the trail, according to a memo to city council.
Flirting accusations at Whitmer kidnap trial; JPS opens new fieldhouse: Jackson headlines Oct. 8-13
JACKSON, MI – Prosecutors in the trial of three Jackson County men accused of aiding a terrorist plot to kidnap the Governor believe a juror has been flirting with one of the defendants. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Attorneys in the...
These candidates are seeking the District 5 seat for Jackson County board
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- When selecting their next District 5 representative on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, voters will see two candidates on their Nov. 8 general election ballot. Incumbent and Republican James “Steve” Shotwell Jr. will face Democrat Nathanael Mulvihill. District 5 covers parts of the townships of...
Ann Arbor street closed for emergency repair to address nearly 2-foot bump
ANN ARBOR, MI — A near-downtown Ann Arbor street is closed to traffic after the roadway heaved upward Thursday, Oct. 13. A city inspector was on the scene examining the damage on Glen Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. It looks like the lifting of the roadway ranges from 18...
wtvbam.com
Two MDOT projects scheduled to start Monday on I-94 in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
WWMTCw
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
Jackson announces leaf collection schedule for 2022
JACKSON, MI -- Loose leaf collection is returning to Jackson this fall. The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 8. The DPW will plan two rounds of leaf collection in every section of the city.
michigan.gov
Blake Road near I-94 closed starting Wednesday in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Blake Road near I-94 in Jackson to install a storm sewer. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94. Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.
MSU Homecoming parade closes down East Lansing roads Friday
As a part of the annual MSU Homecoming parade, several roads in downtown East Lansing and north campus will be closed on Friday, Oct. 14.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year
JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Jackson high school unveils new athletic center
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s an 11 million dollar gift years in the making, and now it’s one the school is officially unwrapping. “There is without a doubt a sense of awe when you walk in the door,” said Jackson Public School Superintendent, Jeff Beal. From the 60-yard field striped for football, baseball and softball, […]
Man arraigned in 2021 Jackson murder
Champion has been charged with one count of open murder
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that the driver of the semi truck was [..]
WILX-TV
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
