Jackson, MI

Jackson’s main pedestrian trail is getting some additional improvements

JACKSON, MI – More improvements are coming to Jackson’s main pedestrian trail with the help of state funding. The Jackson City Council approved 6-0 to accept grant funding from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant to improve the MLK Equality Trail in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meeting. These funds will push forward a project previously approved to replace portions of the trail, according to a memo to city council.
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Blake Road near I-94 closed starting Wednesday in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Blake Road near I-94 in Jackson to install a storm sewer. This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94. Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.
JACKSON, MI
City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
JACKSON, MI
Jackson could spend $6.8 million resurfacing three roads next year

JACKSON, MI – Road construction projects totaling $6.3 million could be coming to Jackson next year. At a regular meeting Sept. 27, Jackson City Council unanimously approved requests to establish public hearings on three local street construction projects. Potentially parts of Wildwood Avenue, Wisner Street and Pearl Street could see improvements, according to a memo to city council.
JACKSON, MI
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli

We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
ALBION, MI
Jackson high school unveils new athletic center

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s an 11 million dollar gift years in the making, and now it’s one the school is officially unwrapping. “There is without a doubt a sense of awe when you walk in the door,” said Jackson Public School Superintendent, Jeff Beal. From the 60-yard field striped for football, baseball and softball, […]
JACKSON, MI
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
JACKSON, MI
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
