Glasgow, KY

WBKO

Bristow Elementary School opens new adaptive and inclusive playground

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bristow Elementary School students cheered on their fellow classmates at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their new adaptive playground today. “We have incorporated a sensory playground and an adaptive playground here at Bristow Elementary School to help our students to have disabilities...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Farmers RECC employees donate $1.5K to Community Relief Fund Food Pantry

GLASGOW — Farmers RECC employees recently donated $1,500 to the Community Relief Fund Food Pantry, a local organization committed to helping those in need in our area. The Community Relief Fund Food Pantry hosts their ‘To the Brim’ food drive each year to collect much -needed food to stock their food pantry. However, due to COVID, the organization wasn’t able to host a full food drive until this year.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 2...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s been described as a man who cared deeply about this community, and he proved it for more than 40 years, both in business and in baseball. Rick Kelley died of a heart attack this weekend at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of doing what he thought was best for Bowling Green and the people who live here.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility

A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY

