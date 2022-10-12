Read full article on original website
Bristow Elementary School opens new adaptive and inclusive playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bristow Elementary School students cheered on their fellow classmates at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their new adaptive playground today. “We have incorporated a sensory playground and an adaptive playground here at Bristow Elementary School to help our students to have disabilities...
SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!. The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.
VIDEO: Nominations being accepted for WCPS Hall of Distinguished Alumni
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nominations are open for the Warren County Public Schools Hall of Distinguished Alumni. The nominations are open until Dec. 15. To nominate someone, visit here.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
Farmers RECC employees donate $1.5K to Community Relief Fund Food Pantry
GLASGOW — Farmers RECC employees recently donated $1,500 to the Community Relief Fund Food Pantry, a local organization committed to helping those in need in our area. The Community Relief Fund Food Pantry hosts their ‘To the Brim’ food drive each year to collect much -needed food to stock their food pantry. However, due to COVID, the organization wasn’t able to host a full food drive until this year.
This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 2...
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
UAW Local 2164 and Feeding America partner to fight food insecurity in Warren Co.
Local UAW chapter joins forces with Feeding America to feed neighbors in BG affected from tornado. Isaac visits with UAW's local 2164 chapter volunteers packing Pantry Restock Boxes, a project started by FAKH specifically for tornado victims. Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle has started!. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WCPS under federal investigation following complaint of alleged discrimination
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School District is under federal investigation following a complaint of alleged discrimination against a special education student. “Addie is your typical eight-year-old. She loves to play with her sisters, she sings, she dances,” said Brandi LeMay. “The only difference that we...
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
Fall-time festivities are at it’s peak in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is the place to be this weekend to get into the fall spirit, and the 4th annual Harvest Fest is one of the reasons why. From 10a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, the SoKY Marketplace, Circus Square Park, Fountain Square Park and Heritage Trail are all locations that will have fun activities to offer in honor of the fest.
VIDEO: Karate academy opens its doors after tornado damage repair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marty Eubsnks World Champion Karate Academy will hold a grand opening event Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. The academy was damaged by the December 2021 tornadoes.
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
Warren County community remembers Rick Kelley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He’s been described as a man who cared deeply about this community, and he proved it for more than 40 years, both in business and in baseball. Rick Kelley died of a heart attack this weekend at the age of 68, leaving behind a legacy of doing what he thought was best for Bowling Green and the people who live here.
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
Beloved Bowling Green Little League coach who died unexpectedly honored by community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A cherished little league baseball coach, Rick Kelley left more than home-runs on the scoreboard. He taught kids to take a swing at life. Family, friends, and former athletes packed a Bowling Green baseball field Thursday, Oct. 13 to share stories and celebrate a man who they say made a significant influence on the city.
Burn bans still in effect in Warren County after a week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The question on many Warren County resident’s minds: is the burn ban still in effect in our area? The answer is yes. It has officially been one week since Warren, and other surrounding counties, issued burn bans due to the lack of rain here in recent weeks.
