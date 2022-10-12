Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
ZDNet
Get a pocket-sized Apple Watch charger you can take anywhere for just $20
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Apple Watches are fabulous, and some models such as the Apple Watch Ultra boast impressive battery life. However, some apps will drain their batteries faster than most. And no one wants to carry a bulky power bank just to get a quick charge, which is why you may want to pick up this portable, pocket-sized wireless Apple Watch charger by Go Gadgets for just $19.99.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
TechRadar
The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Digital Trends
Dell slashes $500 off the XPS 15 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows that Prime Day deals are usually packed with discounts on all things technology. Laptops are one of those categories in which we expect to see significant discounts, but it’s not every day we see a deal like this on the Dell XPS 15. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access deals, and not to be left out, Dell got it on the action by offering the XPS 15 at just $1,399, which is the regular price of $1,899. If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, search no more.
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
CNET
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
Apple Insider
Amazon's October Prime Day deals: $269 iPad, $223 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's OctoberPrime Day deals are officially live, with bonus savings on Apple electronics, home goods, software, and much more. For Apple fans, there are special deals on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks from Amazon...
