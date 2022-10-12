City of Bakersfield holds housing meeting, public comments open

The City of Bakersfield has spent the last several months working to better understand the housing needs in the community and address concerns about the general plan.

On Tuesday night, October 11th, the city hosted an online forum for community members to offer their input on the general plan updates. According to the plan, the city has invested $4.8 million in federal grant funds to support acquisition and rehabilitation costs. The housing element update will assess how current demands are being met and will plan for projected housing needs over the next eight years.

Public concerns about future housing options focused on emergency shelter use for youth and proximity to oil wells.

"Even before the ordinance was passed, there was similar legislation," said Chris Boyle of Development Services Bakersfield. "So we have mapped all the various types of wells. Note that I believe 1137 is for new wells. We're also aware it's being litigated right now."

Mapping and public comment for potential housing opportunities within the city's general plan are open now through November 15th. Citizens can visit Bakersfield2045.com to add their input.