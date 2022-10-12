ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geena Davis reveals romantic scene with Tom Hanks that was ‘thankfully’ cut in A League of Their Own

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Geena Davis has revealed a “juicy” scene that was cut from A League of Their Own, which involved a romantic moment with co-star Tom Hanks.

Davis starred as baseballer Dottie in the 1992 sports comedy classic – a fictional take on the true history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League – opposite Hanks’ Jimmy, the lazy oaf hired as the team’s coach.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a recent interview, Davis was asked to expand on the “juicy” film details included in her new debut memoir, Dying of Politeness, specifically the “romantic scene” that was cut.

“You can tell something’s going on between them. They’re significant to each other,” Davis said of Dottie and Jimmy.

“But this was a scene at night on a pitcher’s mound where we ended up kissing, and we realised that that can’t happen.”

She explained: “Evidently, when they tested the movie, people just went nuts about that. Like, ‘We don’t want to see that.’

“Also, the original players who were advisers in the movie said, ‘Do not make it seem like we would sleep with somebody or would get romantically involved with somebody else when our husbands were at war. It’s wrong.’

“Thankfully, it was cut,” Davis added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8d5I_0iVuC6nj00
Geena Davis and Tom Hanks (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor was asked if she thought people would be surprised to read about her “bad” encounter with Bill Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change.

In her memoir, she alleges that during their first meeting, Murray, who was 39 at the time, insisted on using a massage device on Davis despite her repeatedly protesting against it.

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

“They might be surprised to hear [the stories about Bill Murray] if they haven’t heard stories about him previously, because he comes off as an affable, fun-loving guy, and many times he was or could be,” she explained.

“But once I had that experience, on day one of the movie, then everything about him after that was completely coloured by knowing what lurks within,” Davis said.

“I saw it very, very often when he would deal with other people that way.”

Dying of Politeness is out now.

